National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Poignant and powerful, Columbus’ newest museum tells the stories of US service members over the past 250-plus years. The focus is on individual people, rather than on wars or historical events, and actual artifacts are in short supply. Instead touchscreens and multimedia exhibits bring veterans’ narratives to life in video interviews, audio recordings and letters from soldiers dating back to the American Revolutionary War. It makes for an engaging but quick visit, as the galleries are pretty compact.

The striking modern building in the shape of a spiral features a green rooftop with city views. It connects to the peaceful Memorial Grove of elm trees and quiet fountains where you can reflect on what you've seen and heard in the museum.