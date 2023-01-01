Cincinnati Museum Center

This museum complex occupies the 1933 Union Terminal, an art deco jewel still used by Amtrak. The interior has fantastic murals made of local Rookwood tiles. The complex includes a nifty Museum of Natural History (with a cave and real bats inside), a children's museum, a history museum, an Omnimax theater and a special hall for traveling exhibitions. Admission includes the three museums; the theater and special exhibits cost extra. Parking costs $6.

Comic book fans might recognize the building's exterior as the inspiration for the Hall of Justice, where Batman, Superman, Aquaman and other superheroes teamed up to fight crime. The building continues to undergo restoration work, so don't be surprised to see scaffolding and other construction going on. It's located two miles northwest of downtown.