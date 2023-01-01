New Riff Distilling

Craft distiller New Riff makes quality bourbon known for its spiciness, plus rye whiskey and gin. Sociable staff members lead one-hour tours through the modern facility to see the fermentation, distillation, bottling and barreling processes, followed by a tasting. Tours depart at noon, 2pm and 4pm Tuesday to Friday with extra tours at 1pm and 3pm on weekends. If a tour isn’t your thing you can just head into Aquifer, the on-site bar, and buy a flight or a cocktail.

Note the $10 tour fee gets applied to bottle purchases of $25 or more in the gift shop.