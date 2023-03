This museum stocks an awesome cache of flashing, lightbulb-studded beacons in an old parachute factory. You’ll burn your retinas staring at vintage neon drive-in signs, hulking genies and the Frisch’s Big Boy, among other nostalgic novelties. Guides lead hour-long tours at 11am and 2pm that also visit the on-site neon sign-making shop.

It's located in the Camp Washington neighborhood (near Northside); take exit 3 off I-75.