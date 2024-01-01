Purple People Bridge

Cincinnati

This pedestrian-only bridge provides a unique crossing from Sawyer Point (a nifty park dotted by whimsical monuments and flying pigs) to Newport, KY.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cincinnati Museum Center

    Cincinnati Museum Center

    2.28 MILES

    This museum complex occupies the 1933 Union Terminal, an art deco jewel still used by Amtrak. The interior has fantastic murals made of local Rookwood…

  • Vent Haven Museum

    Vent Haven Museum

    4.26 MILES

    Jeepers creepers! When you first glimpse the roomful of goggle-eyed wooden heads staring mutely into space, try not to run screaming for the door. (If you…

  • The American Sign Museum hosted a sneak preview on Saturday. It opens to the public on June 23. The Enquirer/ Joseph Fuqua II.American Sign Metro Saturday June 2, 2012: People tour and take pictures of sign exhibits during the Sneak Preview Grand Opening at the American Sign Museum Saturday June 2, 2012 in Camp Washington. The Enquirer/ Joseph Fuqua II

    American Sign Museum

    3.87 MILES

    This museum stocks an awesome cache of flashing, lightbulb-studded beacons in an old parachute factory. You’ll burn your retinas staring at vintage neon…

  • A landscape view of Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park and the Roebling Suspension Bridge that crosses over the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati, Ohio to Covington, Kentucky.

    Roebling Suspension Bridge

    0.75 MILES

    The elegant 1867 spanner was a forerunner of John Roebling's famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The Romanesque arches and draped cables have made it an…

  • Cincinnati Art Museum

    Cincinnati Art Museum

    1.13 MILES

    The collection spans 6000 years, with an emphasis on ancient Middle Eastern art and European old masters, plus a wing devoted to local works. While…

  • Fountain Square

    Fountain Square

    0.83 MILES

    Fountain Sq is the city's centerpiece, a public space with a seasonal ice rink, free wi-fi, concerts (7pm Wednesday to Saturday in summer), a farmers…

  • New Riff Distilling

    New Riff Distilling

    0.5 MILES

    Craft distiller New Riff makes quality bourbon known for its spiciness, plus rye whiskey and gin. Sociable staff members lead one-hour tours through the…

