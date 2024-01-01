This pedestrian-only bridge provides a unique crossing from Sawyer Point (a nifty park dotted by whimsical monuments and flying pigs) to Newport, KY.
Purple People Bridge
Cincinnati
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.28 MILES
This museum complex occupies the 1933 Union Terminal, an art deco jewel still used by Amtrak. The interior has fantastic murals made of local Rookwood…
4.26 MILES
Jeepers creepers! When you first glimpse the roomful of goggle-eyed wooden heads staring mutely into space, try not to run screaming for the door. (If you…
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
0.73 MILES
Cincinnati was a prominent stop on the Underground Railroad and a hub for abolitionist activities. The center displays artifacts from the era, such as an…
3.87 MILES
This museum stocks an awesome cache of flashing, lightbulb-studded beacons in an old parachute factory. You’ll burn your retinas staring at vintage neon…
0.75 MILES
The elegant 1867 spanner was a forerunner of John Roebling's famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The Romanesque arches and draped cables have made it an…
1.13 MILES
The collection spans 6000 years, with an emphasis on ancient Middle Eastern art and European old masters, plus a wing devoted to local works. While…
0.83 MILES
Fountain Sq is the city's centerpiece, a public space with a seasonal ice rink, free wi-fi, concerts (7pm Wednesday to Saturday in summer), a farmers…
0.5 MILES
Craft distiller New Riff makes quality bourbon known for its spiciness, plus rye whiskey and gin. Sociable staff members lead one-hour tours through the…
Nearby Cincinnati attractions
0.5 MILES
Craft distiller New Riff makes quality bourbon known for its spiciness, plus rye whiskey and gin. Sociable staff members lead one-hour tours through the…
2. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
0.73 MILES
Cincinnati was a prominent stop on the Underground Railroad and a hub for abolitionist activities. The center displays artifacts from the era, such as an…
0.75 MILES
The elegant 1867 spanner was a forerunner of John Roebling's famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The Romanesque arches and draped cables have made it an…
0.83 MILES
Fountain Sq is the city's centerpiece, a public space with a seasonal ice rink, free wi-fi, concerts (7pm Wednesday to Saturday in summer), a farmers…
0.84 MILES
The center displays modern art in an avant-garde building designed by star architect Zaha Hadid. The free exhibitions – say, a retrospective of fanciful…
1.13 MILES
The collection spans 6000 years, with an emphasis on ancient Middle Eastern art and European old masters, plus a wing devoted to local works. While…
2.28 MILES
This museum complex occupies the 1933 Union Terminal, an art deco jewel still used by Amtrak. The interior has fantastic murals made of local Rookwood…
3.87 MILES
This museum stocks an awesome cache of flashing, lightbulb-studded beacons in an old parachute factory. You’ll burn your retinas staring at vintage neon…