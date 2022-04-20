Shop
Getty Images
Cincinnati splashes up the Ohio River's banks. Its prettiness surprises, as do its neon troves, its European-style neighborhoods and the locals' unashamed ardor for a five-way (c'mon, that's a term for the city's famed chili). Amid all that action, don't forget to catch a soccer game, stroll the bridge-striped riverfront and visit the dummy museum.
Cincinnati
This museum complex occupies the 1933 Union Terminal, an art deco jewel still used by Amtrak. The interior has fantastic murals made of local Rookwood…
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Cincinnati
Cincinnati was a prominent stop on the Underground Railroad and a hub for abolitionist activities. The center displays artifacts from the era, such as an…
Cincinnati
This museum stocks an awesome cache of flashing, lightbulb-studded beacons in an old parachute factory. You’ll burn your retinas staring at vintage neon…
Cincinnati
The elegant 1867 spanner was a forerunner of John Roebling's famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The Romanesque arches and draped cables have made it an…
Cincinnati
The collection spans 6000 years, with an emphasis on ancient Middle Eastern art and European old masters, plus a wing devoted to local works. While…
Cincinnati
Fountain Sq is the city's centerpiece, a public space with a seasonal ice rink, free wi-fi, concerts (7pm Wednesday to Saturday in summer), a farmers…
Cincinnati
The center displays modern art in an avant-garde building designed by star architect Zaha Hadid. The free exhibitions – say, a retrospective of fanciful…
Cincinnati
This pedestrian-only bridge provides a unique crossing from Sawyer Point (a nifty park dotted by whimsical monuments and flying pigs) to Newport, KY.
