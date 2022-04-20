Cincinnati

View of Cincinnati skyline from Over The Rhine district.

Overview

Cincinnati splashes up the Ohio River's banks. Its prettiness surprises, as do its neon troves, its European-style neighborhoods and the locals' unashamed ardor for a five-way (c'mon, that's a term for the city's famed chili). Amid all that action, don't forget to catch a soccer game, stroll the bridge-striped riverfront and visit the dummy museum.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cincinnati Museum Center

    Cincinnati Museum Center

    Cincinnati

    This museum complex occupies the 1933 Union Terminal, an art deco jewel still used by Amtrak. The interior has fantastic murals made of local Rookwood…

  • The American Sign Museum hosted a sneak preview on Saturday. It opens to the public on June 23. The Enquirer/ Joseph Fuqua II.American Sign Metro Saturday June 2, 2012: People tour and take pictures of sign exhibits during the Sneak Preview Grand Opening at the American Sign Museum Saturday June 2, 2012 in Camp Washington. The Enquirer/ Joseph Fuqua II

    American Sign Museum

    Cincinnati

    This museum stocks an awesome cache of flashing, lightbulb-studded beacons in an old parachute factory. You’ll burn your retinas staring at vintage neon…

  • A landscape view of Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park and the Roebling Suspension Bridge that crosses over the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati, Ohio to Covington, Kentucky.

    Roebling Suspension Bridge

    Cincinnati

    The elegant 1867 spanner was a forerunner of John Roebling's famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The Romanesque arches and draped cables have made it an…

  • Cincinnati Art Museum

    Cincinnati Art Museum

    Cincinnati

    The collection spans 6000 years, with an emphasis on ancient Middle Eastern art and European old masters, plus a wing devoted to local works. While…

  • Fountain Square

    Fountain Square

    Cincinnati

    Fountain Sq is the city's centerpiece, a public space with a seasonal ice rink, free wi-fi, concerts (7pm Wednesday to Saturday in summer), a farmers…

  • Contemporary Arts Center

    Contemporary Arts Center

    Cincinnati

    The center displays modern art in an avant-garde building designed by star architect Zaha Hadid. The free exhibitions – say, a retrospective of fanciful…

  • Purple People Bridge

    Purple People Bridge

    Cincinnati

    This pedestrian-only bridge provides a unique crossing from Sawyer Point (a nifty park dotted by whimsical monuments and flying pigs) to Newport, KY.

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Cincinnati has one crown jewel few outsiders know about: the Cincinnati Parks system. Here are the city's nine best parks to explore.

Articles

Latest stories from Cincinnati

Cincinnatti skyline from atop Roebling Bridge, Covington, Kentucky

Accessible Travel

Getting around Cincinnati is easy with these top tips

Sep 9, 2021 • 6 min read

