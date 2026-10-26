5 of New Mexico’s Best Dishes and Where to Try Them

Famed for its flavorful cuisine, New Mexico is known for its legendary sauces made from green and red chile, which is slathered across everything from burgers to burritos. Needless to say, dining out here is one of the highlights of a trip to the American Southwest.

The cuisine of New Mexico is utterly unlike what you’ll find in other US states, having evolved over centuries of settlement, blending Native American and Spanish influences with Mexican and global immigrant traditions.

In New Mexico, dishes are infused with the earthy flavors of the ingredients typically grown in this high-desert terrain, such as corn, beans, squash, wheat and chiles. Expect to find tortillas served on the side of most dishes, plus warm hospitality and some seriously atmospheric, sometimes centuries-old, eating establishments.

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If all that fires up your appetite, here are the foods not to miss on a trip to New Mexico.

1. Green Chile Cheeseburger

A beef patty topped with cheese and roasted New Mexico green chile

Green chile cheeseburger. New Mexico Tourism

Fusing two beloved elements – the US’s signature dish, the hamburger, and New Mexico’s signature ingredient, the green chile – green chile cheeseburgers can be found all over the state of New Mexico. It’s a simple formula: a local beef patty with melted cheese, dolloped with roasted green chile and served in a soft bun.

One of the best places to try it is the small town of Hatch. This tiny, retro township, and the surrounding areas of agricultural land, produce a million pounds of chile each year – earning Hatch the moniker of "chile capital of the world." The town even celebrates its famous peppers with a chile festival each September.

If you visit – on a road trip from White Sands National Park to Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, for example – you'll find ristras of chiles everywhere, with vendors roasting chiles on the roadside and jars of the hot stuff lining shelves in local stores.

Where to try: Sparky's Burger, BBQ & Espresso in Hatch not only serves up one of the best green chile cheeseburgers in the whole state, but it’s as atmospheric as they come. This Americana-fueled pit stop is housed in the old 1926 Peacock Mercantile store, and decked out with retro booths, vintage signs, and giant fiberglass figures. Its green chile cheeseburger has both spice and a smoky sweetness that cuts through the richness of the beef and cheese.

2. Breakfast Burritos

Eggs, potatoes, cheese and chile wrapped inside a flour tortilla

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Hearty breakfast burrito. New Mexico Tourism

The breakfast burrito is a dish you can find anywhere in the US, but it was purportedly first listed on the menu at New Mexico restaurant Tia Sophia's in 1975. Although the restaurant named and standardized the dish, New Mexico families and vaqueros (cowboys) have been wrapping eggs, potatoes, and red or green chile in flour tortillas for generations.

Today, this start-the-day-right treat sometimes includes bacon, sausage, or chorizo, but the crucial ingredient is always local chile. New Mexico's original fast food, it's packed with protein and carbs for energy, and it has long provided delicious portable fuel for ranchers and those journeying across the high desert, as well as modern-day hikers and skiers.

Breakfast burritos can be sampled all over the state, and the tourism board has even created a Breakfast Burrito Byway on its website, featuring some of the best. Our recommendation, however, is Tia Sophia's, the birthplace of the famous wrap.

Where to try: Tia Sophia's in Santa Fe is credited with first putting the breakfast burrito on the map. Entering this legendary spot, set in a Pueblo-style building with painted archways and old-style booths, feels like stepping back in time. The mammoth breakfast burritos are blanketed in potent red or green chile, and the sopaipillas (see below) are delicious too. As of 2026, Tia Sophia’s was recommended by Michelin – high praise for its homestyle New Mexico cooking.

3. Sopaipillas

Pillowy fried dough, served savory or sweet

Freshly made sopaipillas. New Mexico Tourism

Often called the "donuts of the Southwest," fresh sopaipillas are made with deep-fried dough, shaped into a square. The core ingredients are flour, baking powder, salt, butter and water – plus sometimes an egg or sour cream, too. When cooked, the squares inflate into a steaming golden hollow pillow.

Once fried in hot oil, sopaipillas are slightly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They're delicious on their own with no added flavorings, and often paired with New Mexican mains as a side, but they can also be served sweet with honey and cinnamon sugar or stuffed with savory fillings, such as meat, beans or chile.

Where to try: In Santa Fe, La Choza, is one of the best places to try sopaipillas. This inviting joint in the Railyard District is housed in a historic adobe building that once served as the headquarters of the Mercer Ranch. It serves sopaipillas as a main course, stuffed with refried pinto beans and topped with cheese and a choice of red or green chile. In Albuquerque, try sopapillas at Church Street Cafe, in a 300-year-old adobe hacienda in the historic Old Town district, where honey-drizzled sopaipillas come as sides.

4. Carne Adovada

Pork slow-cooked with New Mexico red chile

Carne adovada served on a taco. Fanfo/Shutterstock

Always made with strips or cubes of pork, this hearty, slow-baked meat dish comes in a rich smoky sauce flavored with New Mexican red chiles (ideally from Hatch or Chimayó), plus garlic, oregano, cumin and a sprinkle of citrus juice. It’s usually eaten with a carb source such as rice, pinto beans or tortillas on the side (ideal for dipping into the sauce).

The dish can be eaten any time of year and at any time of day. Many folks enjoy it for breakfast, but it’s most commonly served in fall and winter. Traditionally, hogs were butchered for the early fall harvest, and the heavy, acidic red chile sauce acted as a natural preservative – an important consideration in the days before refrigeration.

Where to try: In Taos, colorful Orlando's New Mexican Cafe, with its laid-back vibe, brightly painted walls and corrugated metal roof, serves some of the best New Mexican food in the area from its open kitchen. It’s a dependable spot to try carne adovada made with tenderloin medallions, alongside beans and posole (meat and hominy soup).

5. Biscochitos

Anise-infused cookies dusted with cinnamon sugar

The classic dessert, biscochitos. New Mexico Tourism

New Mexico’s official state cookies are crumbly, buttery shortbread bites, made with lard, anise seed, sweet cinnamon, and a sugary coating. These distinctive cookies, with a hint of licorice on the palate, date back 400 years to the late 16th century, when the Spanish introduced the shortbread cookies known as mantecados, and their flavors later evolved.

They're a staple snack over the Christmas season, but they’re also common at feasts, weddings and cultural events such as Día de los Muertos. As you travel around New Mexico, the flavor can vary slightly. In Albuquerque, you might taste a hint of orange juice or zest, while in Santa Fe, there may be some alcohol in the mix, and in the southern areas of the state, there’s often a hint of vanilla.

Where to try: The hand-cut cookies at Celina's Biscochitos in Albuquerque are made from a family recipe passed down through the generations. As well as the classic anise-and-cinnamon version, they also sell variations made with lemon, red chile and green chile and pecan, as well as biscochitos dipped in chocolate.