New Mexico’s volcanic past left something of a steamy legacy: dozens and dozens of mineral hot springs scattered across its beautifully rugged, dramatic landscape. The state certainly earned its "Land of Enchantment" nickname, with colorful canyons, steep gorges, obsidian-studded terrain, and even waterfalls hiding these geothermal treasures.

Luckily, with so many hot springs to choose from, ranging from undeveloped riverside stone pools to luxurious mountain resorts, a blissful, restorative soak is never too much of a detour in New Mexico. Here are our favorites.

The riverside pools at Riverbend Hot Springs in Truth or Consequences are right on the Rio Grande. Photo courtesy of www.riverbendhotsprings.com

1. See the Rio Grande like never before at Riverbend Hot Springs

Fun fact: Truth or Consequences was previously called Hot Springs, a testament to the town’s abundance of geothermal activity. Perched on the banks of the Rio Grande, Riverbend Hot Springs is arguably the best place to experience that in “T or C.” Take the waters in one of eight common pools or rent a private pool, two of which (Apache and Rio) have infinity edges that make you feel like you’re floating right above the river! Private pools are whisper-quiet zones, designed as true relaxation centers for individuals and couples. Common areas are more social, with hammocks IN the pools and lounges set up like cozy outdoor living rooms. Guests can also stay overnight in suites or casitas, which include unlimited access to the common spring pools.

How to get there: Riverbend is just off I-25 between Albuquerque and El Paso, Texas, 2 hours from both cities.

2. Glimpse history at Montezuma Hot Springs

The grand Montezuma Castle Resort developed these hot springs as an indoor attraction in the 1880s, but today, they’re owned by the United World College, open to the public and out in the open, on a hillside where numerous bathhouses once stood. Choose from three soaking areas, each with several rudimentary but exceptionally clean concrete pools in varying shapes and temperatures. The upper pool, closest to the water source, is aptly nicknamed the “Lobster Pot.” Friends of the Montezuma Hot Springs serves as a stewardship group, maintaining the springs and keeping them free to visit.

How to get there: Take NM-65/Hot Springs Blvd north out of Las Vegas (not that Las Vegas) for about 6 miles. As you approach United World College, look for signs on your right, park, and go through the gate.

Spence Hot Springs in the Jemez Mountains. Kit Leong/Shutterstock

3. Swim in Spence Hot Springs' magical grotto

Nestled in the incredibly scenic Jemez Mountains, the short but steep hike to Spence Hot Springs is worthwhile even if you don’t soak. Spence is technically a warm spring, with an upper and lower pool that each maintain 95°F. A small waterfall cascades between them, creating a fairy-tale grotto area where the water tends to be a bit warmer.

How to get there: The trailhead is right off Hwy 4, 7 miles north of Jemez Springs. It’s equidistant from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, 1 hour 20 minutes (65 miles) from both. The parking lot accommodates seven vehicles, and while it’s not hard to find, it’s completely unmarked. Find overflow parking at Dark Canyon Fishing Access, a quarter-mile north on Hwy 4.

4. Unwind in a canyon at Jemez Hot Springs

The mountain town’s namesake hot spring resort, once named Giggling Hot Springs, sits next to the Jemez River in gorgeous San Diego Canyon. Jemez Hot Springs has four mineral pools, all maintained between 98–105°F. Plenty of shaded seating surrounds the pools, thoughtfully arranged to take in views of colorful Virgin Mesa from anywhere on the grounds. Visitors also enjoy poolside service and wi-fi, and three cabins are available for overnight stays. Swimsuits are required, alcohol is prohibited, visitors must be 14 or older, the property does not accept reservations, and it’s closed on Tuesdays.

How to get there: Find the hot springs in the heart of the small village of the same name, just off Hwy 4. If you fly, Albuquerque is the closest major airport at just over 1 hour, while Santa Fe is 1½ hours away.

The terraced pools of San Antonio Hot Springs. dejanae G bankhead/Shutterstock

5. Experience a Rocky Mountain high at San Antonio Hot Springs

Also in the Jemez Mountains but considerably more remote, San Antonio Hot Springs are among some of the state’s most pristine. Several crystal clear, terraced pools of varying temperatures (102–110°F) sit on a hillside, with the hottest at the top, where the water flows directly from the mountain. Getting here is no easy task – visitors must drive a rough 5-mile dirt road, or hike it, when it closes for the winter, then hike to the springs, 0.7 miles each way. The silver lining? While you may see a few other people, it’s never crowded.

How to get there: San Antonio Hot Springs is about 40 minutes' north of Spence Hot Spring, accessed via Forest Rd 376 North. Once off the main road, this forest road is 5 miles of rough dirt, and can be impassable after rain – high clearance vehicles recommended.

6. Hike to hidden pools at McCauley Warm Springs

A moderately challenging hike through an ethereal forest leads to several spring pools situated along a babbling creek near iconic Battleship Rock. With temperatures ranging from the mid-80°Fs to lower 90°Fs, McCauley is another example of warm springs and is particularly popular in the summer. Because the springs here are cooler, they’re mossy and have tiny minnows swimming around.

How to get there: You have two options, both requiring a 3–3.5-mile hike with 800ft of elevation gain. One trail starts from the Jemez Falls Picnic Area, taking you directly by the waterfall, while the other trail starts at the base of Battleship Rock. The trailheads are close together, both off Hwy 4 just north of Jemez Springs. You can also hike from one trailhead to the other, adding about 2 miles to visit Battleship and 70ft-tall Jemez Falls in addition to McCauley.

The sandstone fountain at the entrance to Ojo Caliente hot springs resort in New Mexico. PhotoTrippingAmerica/ Shutterstock

7. Indulge in luxury at Ojo Caliente

In a postcard-perfect location between Santa Fe and Taos, Ojo Caliente has an impressive claim to fame: it’s one of the only hot springs resorts in the entire world with sulfur-free waters that have four naturally-occurring healing minerals – arsenic, iron, lithia and soda. It’s also one of America’s oldest spas, opening in 1868. In addition to nine communal springs, several private tubs, and a wildly popular mud pool, guests can take yoga classes, dine at the farm-to-table Artesian Restaurant, or indulge in a blue corn and prickly pear salt scrub in the spa. A variety of accommodations ranging from luxury suites to vintage Airstream trailers and campsites encourage travelers to make a weekend of it. You can also visit Ojo Caliente’s sister property, Ojo Santa Fe.

How to get there: Ojo Caliente is just off US 285, conveniently located 1 hour northwest of Santa Fe and about 50 minutes' southwest of Taos. You’ll find plenty of flights and rental car options in both cities, not to mention a scenic, pleasant drive to the resort.

8. Soak riverside at Black Rock Hot Springs

Not far from Taos right along the banks of the mighty Rio Grande, Black Rock is a popular natural hot spring. It’s only accessible about half the year, though, as snowmelt increases the river’s winter and spring volume, completely obscuring the thermal pools. Because of this, visitors must reconstruct the retaining rock walls throughout the year, and the number of pools changes. The cool river water also mixes with the springs’ water, varying the exact temperature.

How to get there: Take NM-522 north out of Taos to County Road B-007. After about 2.5 miles, you’ll cross two narrow bridges, one over the Hondo River and one over the Rio Grande. Park at the top of the hill after crossing the John Dunn Bridge, then hike a 0.25-miles down to the river. The path isn’t marked, but painted black rocks guide the way.

9. Bask in desert serenity at Faywood Hot Springs

Southwestern New Mexico's Faywood Hot Springs bills itself as a “rustic, natural geothermal resort.” The eclectic property, which counts free-roaming peacocks among its full-time residents, has an offering for every type of hot springs enthusiast: clothing-optional and clothing-required pools, private and group pools, private cabins, RV and tent campsites, and a visitor center and gift shop. All visitors must have reservations, whether it's a day-use soakers’ pass, private pool rental, or overnight accommodation.

How to get there: Faywood is 2 miles off US-180, halfway between Silver City and Deming and right next to City of Rocks State Park (which is also well worth a visit!).

10. Wade through the Gila to Middle Fork/Lightfeather Hot Spring

This mineral-rich "sweet" spring – so named because it doesn't contain any sulfur or salt and doesn't have that acrid rotten egg smell – is a popular destination in the Gila National Forest. It's a moderate 0.75-mile hike from the Gila Visitor Center through a sage brush-filled canyon to the spring, known as both Middle Fork and Lightfeather, and you'll cross the river twice. The spring gets as hot as 140°F, so to ensure you don't scald yourself, wear sturdy shoes to walk on the riverbank and take care to avoid the source, soaking only in the artificial, rock-lined pools.

How to get there: Head to the Gila Visitor Center, about 1½ hours (45 miles) north of Silver City. Continue past the visitor center and park at the well-signed Middle Fork Trailhead, #157.