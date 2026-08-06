Lisbon's best secret nightlife spots

When I relocated to Lisbon from London last summer, I concluded, initially, that nightlife simply wasn’t much of a selling point in the Portuguese capital as it was in my former home (that is, beyond the bustling party neighborhood of Bairro Alto, favored by students and stag dos).

Then I discovered the truth: that the best Lisbon nightspots are found in its hidden places: rooftops accessed through shopping centers or basement bars hidden behind a sewing shop in a residential neighborhood. It was there, in these unsung locations, that I found the best that Lisbon has to offer after dark, from intimate live music sets to historical speakeasy-style bars once frequented by revolutionaries during the dictatorship era.

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If discreet and off-the-beaten-track sounds like your idea of a good night out, read on to learn about my favorite "secret" Lisbon nightlife spots.

Bar A Paródia

Best for history buffs

Behind a locked door on a quiet residential street in Campo de Ourique, you will find one of the oldest bars in Lisbon, Bar A Paródia, packed with locals in spirited conversation. This low-lit, art deco-style spot opened in secret in 1973 as a meeting place for revolutionaries, a year before the fall of the Salazar dictatorship. It takes its name from a 20th-century underground satirical magazine, of which you will see framed covers lining the walls together with antique lamps. Enjoy classic cocktails and complimentary popcorn while the owner, Filipa, regales you with the location’s fascinating history.

Local tip: Swing by for a nightcap if you are in the area – it’s open until 2am.

Badassery

Best if you want to dance







One of Badassery's lively DJ sets. Badassery

If you’re looking for a fun night out, Badassery is the underground spot beloved by locals and expats alike. Front-of-house operations are managed by the eccentrically dressed and occasionally formidable Avó Cruz (avó is Portuguese for "grandma"). You can head straight past and enjoy dim sum and cocktails on the ground floor, but be warned: you’ll have to buy a ticket to access the downstairs area. And you should, because that’s where the magic happens. The basement is home to a series of weekly events, including Wednesday's "jam night" where you will watch a talented band of jazz musicians improvise their way through a set, or the Friday R&B night for those who fancy a dance. Grab a local craft beer and enjoy. Badassery’s tickets-only policy and cleverly constructed tiered dance floor keep overcrowding to a minimum, while you can always escape to one of the cozy sofas upstairs for a dance break.

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Local tip: While tickets are often available at the door, popular nights do sell out, so it is best to book in advance.

Gandaia Club

Best for a romantic date









The Hidden Rooftop at Gandaia Club. Henrique Isidoro, via Gandaia Club

For one of the best views in Lisbon, head to the Hidden Rooftop at Gandaia Club. With its deep, plush sofas and low coffee tables, it is reminiscent of a friend’s living room, if that friend was incredibly stylish and this was the 1960s. This atmosphere is hip and upmarket without ever feeling pretentious: enjoy reasonably priced drinks and simple bar snacks. Start the evening with a small plates feast downstairs at the Decadent Restaurant, also part of the Gandaia club, which serves "Portuguese with a twist"-inspired small plates. Then head on up, either via three flights of stairs or the old-fashioned lift, to enjoy a post-dinner tipple (and maybe even a dance) in style.

Getting there: You can find the Hidden Rooftop by entering the door to the right of the restaurant entrance.

Local tip: When you look up the location in your Maps app, remember that Gandaia Club is not to be confused with Gandaia, a popular Lisbon-based clothing brand with shops throughout the city.

Ulysses

Best for cocktail enthusiasts

Ulysses Bar in Lisbon. Ulysses

Ulysses, a tiny four-seater bar in Alfama, is strictly reservation-only (a minimum of 24 hours in advance). Founded by Portuguese-Canadian entrepreneur Manuel and located in the medieval Alfama neighborhood, Ulysses is so discreetly situated that it does not even have a doorbell. Nor a menu. During your 2-hour slot, Manuel will create bespoke cocktails for you in a Prohibition-style setting.

Tejo Bar

Best for music lovers

Outside Tejo Bar in the Alfama neighborhood of Lisbon. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

Tejo Bar is a tiny music venue based in Alfama, Portugal’s oldest neighborhood. Hidden behind a locked door in one of Alfama’s winding streets, it is famed for being the one-time haunt of Madonna, whose 2019 Madame X album was inspired by the special atmosphere of Tejo. No one night is the same here: you’ll hear a mixture of traditional music from Portugal and Lusophone nations, such as Portuguese fado, Brazilian bossa nova and Cape Verdean morna. This is alongside jazz, folk and even the odd acoustic cover of contemporary chart music. Many of the staff at Tejo are also singers (ALL), so don’t be alarmed if you see them stop serving drinks and head to the piano to break out in song. There are a couple of ground rules. First, absolutely don’t clap; the custom here is to rub your hands together in appreciation after each act, which adds to the calm atmosphere. Secondly, be patient: performances run for 15 minutes with 20-minute breaks between sets (during which patrons are allowed to enter), so you might have to wait a while once you ring the doorbell.

Getting there: TheAlfama neighborhood is characterized by its winding medieval streets and steep slopes. Get dropped off at the nearest landmark, Museu do Fado, along the main road, and make the rest of the 5-minute journey on foot.

Planning tip: While snack-style food is served at Tejo bar, this is not a restaurant. It’s best to pick up dinner elsewhere, either at one of the many foodie wine bars selling small plates in the neighboring Graça neighborhood, or, for a more low-key eat, grab a bifana (pork steak sandwich) from a famous hole-in-the-wall spot, As Bifanas do Afonso.

TOPO Martim Moniz

Best for group fun

Arcade games at TOPO in Lisbon. Francesca Specter

TOPO in Martim Moniz is the definition of a hidden gem: a favorite spot for both tourists and locals, located in Lisbon’s most multicultural neighborhood. Accessed via an elevator in a slightly worse-for-wear shopping center, TOPO is a trendy spot that offers one of the surest recipes for a fun night out in Lisbon. A rotation of DJs playing everything from hip-hop to electronica makes for a lively atmosphere, and if you would like a break from drinking and dancing, a row of old-school arcade machines (think PAC-MAN) lines the walls. Make sure you gather in the outside area at sunset to witness the panoramic views of Lisbon, including the city’s most prominent and historic castle, Castelo São Jorge.