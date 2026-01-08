A freshly brewed pot of tea is one of life’s simple pleasures. In England, enjoying afternoon tea is a cherished ritual, where a fragrant pot (choose your own brew) comes with a mix of savory, delicate finger sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and jam, and then a cake or petit fours for dessert, all served on a tiered cake stand.

The tradition reportedly began in 1840, when Anna, Duchess of Bedford, found herself feeling faint in the long hours before supper. She called for a pot of tea, a little cake and some bread, and so began an afternoon habit that soon became an occasion. Friends were invited to join her, drawing rooms filled with the murmur of conversation and the chink of porcelain, and soon the custom spread across the country. Today, the British seem to mark any milestone with afternoon tea, from birthdays to hen parties to baby showers, and often with a glass of champagne or cocktail to boot. Five-star London hotels are where you’ll find the most opulent afternoon tea experiences (some with dress codes to match). Other places around the capital offer a more lo-fi, casual – but equally filling – afternoon tea, for more affordable prices.

Read on for the top spots to indulge in this delightful tradition in London from across the budget spectrum. And vegan and health-conscious diners will be pleased to know that plant-based afternoon tea menus are often an option.

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1. The Library at County Hall

Best afternoon tea for book lovers

Houses of Parliament with Big Ben tower and Westminster Bridge. Mistervlad/Shutterstock

In a plush carpeted gallery, lined with old tomes in oak bookcases in what was once the London County Council library, you can enjoy afternoon tea with one of London’s best views of Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster. White tablecloths and sleek china complement the playful sandwiches, scones and pâtisserie selections. The menu, presented as “chapters,” includes a vegan option. You can also upgrade to the champagne afternoon tea for an extra £20.

Where: Waterloo

Cost: £70 per person

Top tip: Look out for the half-price option (£35 pp) from Monday to Wednesday when making your booking.

2. The Savoy

Best afternoon tea for tradition

A champagne afternoon tea at The Savoy. The Savoy

Since it launched in 1889, the Savoy has been serving luxurious afternoon teas with a sense of tradition that continues today. Sink into one of the plush chairs under a domed stained-glass window in the Gallery, and tuck into a selection of sandwiches filled with mouth-watering combinations like the beetroot gravlax with cured lemon cream cheese. Next, desserts include hibiscus and blackberry sponge, chocolate ganache with salted caramel and toasted macadamia, and of course, freshly baked scones. This is British decadence done well.

Where: The Strand, London

Cost: £90 to £160 per person for the premium experience

Top tip: There’s a dress code, so come in your finest threads (why wouldn’t you for an experience like this?).

3. Zetter Townhouse

Best afternoon tea for maximalism

Clockwise from left: Afternoon tea; exterior Zetter Townhouse; inside the Parlour. Martin Morelle/The Zetter Marylebone

A sumptuous afternoon tea experience is held in the sitting room of this boutique 18th-century Georgian townhouse hotel. It’s not far from Oxford Street and busy Marble Arch, but you wouldn’t know once you’re inside this quirky maximalist space filled to the brim with antiques and bold colors. Afternoon tea comes with an excellent selection of teas, or a glass of bubbles (including a non-alcoholic option). Finger sandwiches include all the classic British fillings – coronation chicken, cucumber and cream cheese, egg and mayo – but each has a flavor twist. There’s a vegan menu also available.

Where: Marylebone

Cost: £55

Top tip: Payment is by card only.

4. Foyer & Reading Room at Claridge’s

Best afternoon tea for a sense of occasion

Afternoon tea at Claridge's in London. lucydphoto/Getty Images

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Best for Refreshing the better sort of West End shopper since 1856, the jaw-dropping Foyer & Reading Room at Claridge’s, replete with art deco mirrors and a Dale Chihuly glass sculpture, is a memorable space. Refined food is served at all mealtimes, but many choose to nibble on the finger sandwiches and pastries of a classic afternoon tea – Claridge’s has its own blend. The menu and decor change to reflect the season.

Where: the West End

Cost: £95

Top tip: You can also purchase their distinctive green and white striped tea set as a memento if you’ve got a cool couple of thousand pounds to splurge.

5. Kensington Palace Orangery

Best afternoon tea for lovers of all things royal

Afternoon tea in the Orangery at Kensington Palace. Historic Royal Palaces

This is the only London-based afternoon tea you can have on real royal grounds: Queen Victoria’s childhood home. Inside the Orangery at Kensington Palace, you’re treated to a choice of afternoon tea options, including one inspired by the Punjabi princess and suffragette icon, Sophia Duleep Singh. For this alternative to the more traditional experience, you can expect flavors like the mango, orange saffron polenta sponge or “coronation chickpea”, rocket and grilled pepper wrap.

Where: West London

Cost: £66

Top tip: Leave time to pair your afternoon tea with a post-prandial wander around Kensington Gardens.

6. Sketch

Best afternoon tea for creative design

The iconic egg-shaped pod toilets inside Sketch in Mayfair. Conflicted Banana/Shutterstock

Sketch is a multi-restaurant venue, one of which (The Lecture Room and Library) holds three Michelin stars. For afternoon tea, you can book in one of two spaces: the Gallery or the Glade. The Gallery is all soft furnishings in a muted shade of mustard (after many years and many Instagram posts, of a candy-floss pink) and afternoon tea is accompanied by live classical music. The Glade is a more dimly lit and lavishly decorated space, channeling “secret garden” but with armchairs and low tables. The entire experience from the moment you enter Sketch is playful, as is the presentation of its delicate cakes, artfully presented sandwiches, and tea pouring.

Where: Mayfair

Cost: £95

Top tip: Take your camera but be discreet. Most diners are here for the food and experience.

7. Cutter and Squidge

Best afternoon tea for vegetarians and vegans

This brightly colored Soho bakery is well known for its gorgeous and over-the-top cakes, but fewer people know about its subterranean tea room. Book ahead for a classic afternoon tea where you’ll enjoy cakes, three kinds of sandwiches and fluffy scones (made with the same secret recipe for 13 years) served on dainty china. Different diets are well catered for too, with vegan, wheat-free and dairy-free menus. Afternoon tea is held on Wednesday through Sunday, and each sitting is for 90 mins.

Where: Brewer St, Soho

Cost: £37.50

Top tip: They won’t hold your seat for more than 15 minutes – don’t be late.

8. Tea House Theatre

Best afternoon tea on a budget

Traditional scone with jam and clotted cream. Yaorusheng/Getty Images

There’s no time limit at this very British cafe located next to Vauxhall Gardens. The atmosphere and relaxed vibe feel more like you’ve landed in an eclectically furnished house than sitting down for a formal high tea. After you've consumed your Royal Windsor Tea for Two (or more) with a pot of tea (complete with a knitted tea cozy), finger sandwiches, scones and petit fours, you can linger in armchairs over newspapers, magazines and books on hand. The loose-leaf tea selection is extensive.

Where: Vauxhall

Cost: £28

Top tip: If you’re on a tight budget, you can also opt for the £11 pot of tea and a slice of cake option.

9. The Lanesborough

Best afternoon tea for channeling your inner Bridgerton

Clockwise from left: Petit fours; interior of Lanesborough Grill; finger sandwiches. The Lanesborough

Guests at the Regency-era Lanesborough hotel are seated in the elegant surroundings of the Grill, which is crowned with a grand glass ceiling filled with light in the afternoon. Despite the fanciness, it’s a comfortable setting with plush sofas and friendly service. The kitchen favors classic British ingredients and serves up a meticulously presented spread, with vegan and vegetarian options. If the selection of loose-leaf is a little baffling, consult the clever tea sommelier, who will pair you with the perfect pot.

Where: Hyde Park Corner

Cost: £92 to £115

Top tip: Go on a Saturday or Sunday for tinkling piano sounds while you take tea.

10. Swan at the Globe

Best afternoon tea for families

Exterior of Shakespeare's Globe. cowardlion/Shutterstock

Right next door to Shakespeare's Globe, the Swan enjoys views of the Thames and St Paul’s Cathedral through leaded square windows. The afternoon tea here is all Shakespeare-inspired, with quotes from the bard's plays accompanying sweet treats. Enjoy Hamlet’s “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio: a fellow. of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy” with a lemon and blood orange posset served in a glass skull. You can also add a “Love Potion” cocktail, a mix of Earl Grey-infused gin, honey, and blackberry purée with prosecco. For those who lack a sweet tooth, they also do a savory tea – where small bites of classic British cuisine such as fennel sausage and Scotch quail egg are served on a broad wooden serving platter.

Where: Next to the Globe Theatre, Southwark

Cost: £42.50

Top tip: There’s a slightly less expensive themed children’s afternoon tea menu also on offer (weekends and school holidays only).

11. Fortnum & Mason

Best afternoon tea for Christmas

Shopping at Fortnum & Mason. Sharon Wildie/Shutterstock

Head to the top floor of the London food shopping emporium on Piccadilly in the West End. Here, afternoon tea is hosted in the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. Tuck into finger sandwiches with smoked trout and dill cream cheese, sticky fig loaf, and warm scones with Fortnum & Mason’s own strawberry jam served on elegant tiered cake stands. Purchasing their aromatic loose-leaf tea, presented in the iconic Fortnum & Mason turquoise caddy, is the perfect souvenir from your London trip.

Where: Piccadilly

Cost: £88

Top tip: Allergens can be catered for, but you need to let them know ahead of the day.

12. City Cruises

Best afternoon tea for tourists

City Cruise vessel on the River Thames. khunmee/Shutterstock

You can also combine afternoon tea with a Thames river tour. Tuck into little sandwiches and pastries while gliding by London landmarks from Greenwich to Big Ben or up to Battersea. They serve afternoon tea classics like egg and cress sandwiches and strawberry macaroons; there’s nothing unexpected in the food options. However, after dining, you can move to the upper deck and really enjoy your London river cruise experience with commentary along the way. If you have one day in London and want to see some sights and taste an afternoon, this could be the one for you.

Where: Tower Bridge

Cost: £49

Top tip: Be aware that seats are pre-allocated, so you’re not guaranteed a window-side table, but you can move around the boat at any time.