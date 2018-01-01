Welcome to Mesa Verde National Park
Mesa Verde National Park occupies 81 sq miles of the northernmost portion of the mesa. Ancestral Puebloan sites are found throughout the park's canyons and mesas, perched on a high plateau south of Cortez and Mancos.
The National Parks Service (NPS) strictly enforces the Antiquities Act, which prohibits the removal or destruction of any antiquities and prohibits public access to many of the 4000 known Ancestral Puebloan sites.
Top experiences in Mesa Verde National Park
Mesa Verde National Park activities
Full-Day Mesa Verde Discovery Tour
Mesa Verde Discovery Tours are led by knowledgeable and qualified guides so that you can experience the full tour! With their guidance you will learn about the history, culture, and architecture of the sites and dwellings you will visit. Tour vehicles are air conditioned and comfortable. Save car entrance fees and gas, while you sit back, relax and take in all the historic sights and intriguing information! You will meet at the main office in the early morning. Then you will sit back and relax on the scenic 30-minute drive to Mesa Verde National Park. Your first stop is the visitor center, inside the park, for a great orientation. Next, discover Cliff Palace, believed to hold special significance to the Ancestral Puebloans. Enjoy a delicious boxed lunch catered by a favorite bakery. Then explore Spruce Tree House, the third largest cliff dwelling in the park. Return to the main office in the early evening.
Half Day Mesa Verde Cultural Tour
The tour starts at either 8am or 1:30pm from Far View Lodge, Mile Marker 15, 45 minutes inside Mesa Verde National Park where you will board a comfortable and air conditioned coach. Experience a chronological journey starting with a pithouse village (A.D. 600), the development of pueblos and underground ceremonial rooms called kivas (A.D. 900-1100), to the Classic Pueblo era of cliff dwellings dated from the 13th century. Take amazing photos of Fewkes Canyon Overlooks at Oak Tree House and Fire Temple with a walk around stop at Sun Temple before your visit to either Cliff Palace or Balcony House cliff dwelling. Price includes admission to either one hour ranger guided tour of Cliff Palace or Balcony House depending on the time of year. Learn about the 700 years of Ancestral Puebloan history from our experienced NAI certified Interpretive Guides all while we do the driving and parking.Cliff Dwellings are at 7,000 ft. elevation. Cliff Palace (open 5/26-9/24) requires a 1/4 mile hike and climbing four 12 foot ladders. Between 4/15-5/25 and 9/25-10/26 visit Balcony House which requires guests to climb a 32 foot ladder, crawl through an 18 inch x 12 foot tunnel and scale a 60 foot rock face. Guests that are unable or unwilling to climb the ladders will visit the Chapin Mesa Museum and Spruce Tree House Overlook during the dwelling tours.
