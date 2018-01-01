Welcome to Ban Chiang

What's now one of Southeast Asia's most important archaeological finds, Ban Chiang (บ้านเชียง) was brought to the world's attention accidentally in 1966 when a sociology student from Harvard tripped while walking through the area and found the rim of a buried pot right under his nose. Looking around he noticed many more and speculated that this might be a burial site. He was right. Serious excavations began soon after and a treasure trove of artefacts and dozens of human skeletons were unearthed. The museum is one of Thailand's best and one excavation site was left open.

