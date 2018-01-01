Welcome to Słowiński National Park
The 186-sq-km Słowiński National Park takes up the 33km stretch of coast between Łeba and the tourist fishing village of Rowy, complete with two large lakes, the Łebsko and the Gardno, and their surrounding belts of peat bog, meadows and woods. It’s named after the Slav tribe of the Slovincians (Słowińcy), a western branch of the Kashubians whose descendants inhabited this part of the coast right up until the 19th century. In 1977 the park was placed on Unesco’s list of World Biosphere Reserves.
Environmentalists value qualities of SPN and put it on international lists of protected areas such as: HELCOMBSPA, World Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO or wetland Ramsar. The part of Slowinski National Park was used by German army during the WWII as a large rocket experimental polygon and place of training the Africa Corps. The distance from the Park entrance gate to shifting dunes is 8 km so transport by melexes and by boat is provided.Highlights:– Go to the Slowinski National Park with beautiful moving dunes– Climb up the Lacka Dune (42 m) on only desert in Poland– Use tourist boat to swim on picturesque Łeba lake