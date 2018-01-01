Welcome to Słowiński National Park

The 186-sq-km Słowiński National Park takes up the 33km stretch of coast between Łeba and the tourist fishing village of Rowy, complete with two large lakes, the Łebsko and the Gardno, and their surrounding belts of peat bog, meadows and woods. It’s named after the Slav tribe of the Slovincians (Słowińcy), a western branch of the Kashubians whose descendants inhabited this part of the coast right up until the 19th century. In 1977 the park was placed on Unesco’s list of World Biosphere Reserves.