Gdansk and Malbork 1 Day Tour from Warsaw

A car will pick you up to begin your tour in Malbork, a town in the Vistula delta, founded by the Knights of the Teutonic Order. It is known for its medieval castle, built in the 13th century as the Order’s headquarters. The castle is the biggest castle complex in Europe and is also the biggest brick construction in the history. Inside the complex you will see the Courtyard, the Cloisters of the High Castle, the Summer Refectory and the Palace of Grand Master. The complex is listed on UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage List.After visiting Malbork you choose a 2-hour guided tour around Gdansk or Sopot. In Gdansk you will visit the Old Town area, the Coal Market (Targ Węglowy). You will then go through the richly decorated Golden Gate and you enter the Long Market leading to the Green Gate. Look around to admire the Artus Court, a meeting place of merchants and a center of social life, whose heyday falls into the 16th and 17th century. Try to spot the colorful Dutch House (Dom Holenderski) and take a break by the Neptun’s Fountain. Last but not least, visit the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the largest brick church in the world!If you prefer, you can visit Sopot instead of Gdansk. Sopot’s visit includes a walk through the famous Heroes of Monte Cassino Street. See th unusually-shaped building ”Crooked house” and have a stroll along the pier which is the longest wooden pier in Europe. You can also admire the lighthouse, which is the navigation facility on the Polish Baltic coast. It was built in 1903-1904 as a part of the Balneological Institute. There are many sculptures and stained-glass windows inside. You can get on the top of the lookout tower and admire beautiful views of the city and sea.