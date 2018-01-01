Welcome to Malbork
Gdansk and Malbork 1 Day Tour from Warsaw
A car will pick you up to begin your tour in Malbork, a town in the Vistula delta, founded by the Knights of the Teutonic Order. It is known for its medieval castle, built in the 13th century as the Order’s headquarters. The castle is the biggest castle complex in Europe and is also the biggest brick construction in the history. Inside the complex you will see the Courtyard, the Cloisters of the High Castle, the Summer Refectory and the Palace of Grand Master. The complex is listed on UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage List.After visiting Malbork you choose a 2-hour guided tour around Gdansk or Sopot. In Gdansk you will visit the Old Town area, the Coal Market (Targ Węglowy). You will then go through the richly decorated Golden Gate and you enter the Long Market leading to the Green Gate. Look around to admire the Artus Court, a meeting place of merchants and a center of social life, whose heyday falls into the 16th and 17th century. Try to spot the colorful Dutch House (Dom Holenderski) and take a break by the Neptun’s Fountain. Last but not least, visit the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the largest brick church in the world!If you prefer, you can visit Sopot instead of Gdansk. Sopot’s visit includes a walk through the famous Heroes of Monte Cassino Street. See th unusually-shaped building ”Crooked house” and have a stroll along the pier which is the longest wooden pier in Europe. You can also admire the lighthouse, which is the navigation facility on the Polish Baltic coast. It was built in 1903-1904 as a part of the Balneological Institute. There are many sculptures and stained-glass windows inside. You can get on the top of the lookout tower and admire beautiful views of the city and sea.
Malbork: 5-Hour Trip to Teutonic Knights Brick Castle
Malbork Castle is one of the largest and best preserved gothic strongholds in the world. It is placed in Malbork town, about one hour away from Gdansk. The castle was built in the end of 13th century as a seat of Teutonic Knights Order and the capital city of Order’s State. The size of the fortress is really impressive. Almost 5 millions bricks were used for its construction. It’s divided in three parts: lower, medium, and higher castle. During the ages Malbork was the seat of Teutonic Order’s Grand Master. This is one of only a few strongholds in the world which have never been captured in battle. During the sightseeing you’ll be able to see the Grand Masters Palace, the Great Refectory, many chambers and towers, and also medieval daily items, armors, weapons, and hundreds of other amazing and totally unique exhibits. Malbork Castle is a must-see attraction in Poland. If you want to feel the amazing atmosphere of the medieval ages, find out about the tales of the bravest knights and battles between Poland and the Teutonic Order. The medieval adventure bwithin the huge walls of Malbork await you.
Malbork Castle 6-Hour Private Tour
The Castle of the Teutonic Order in Malbork has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. A symbol of power and tradition, it is the largest Gothic brick castle in Europe. Visit this masterpiece of defense and residential architecture and explore the interior, including its interesting exhibitions. The 6-hour tour includes private transportation from your hotel in Gdansk, Sopot or Gdynia, free time to explore the castle in Malbork and the surrounding area and return transportation. The driver is English-speaking and will help with buying tickets at the castle and organizing a castle guide. Price does not include fees for guide and entrance tickets.