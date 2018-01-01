Welcome to Nysa

It has to be admitted that Nysa doesn’t boast the harmonious architecture of many other Silesian towns. Around 80% of its buildings were destroyed during fierce battles between German and Soviet forces in 1945, and some of the postwar reconstruction leaves a lot to be desired in aesthetic terms. Still, the mishmash of old and new is intriguing in its own way, especially the juxtaposition of Nysa’s dramatic cathedral to the other historic remnants scattered around its central square.

Read More