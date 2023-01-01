Isla Mujeres Turtle Farm

Although they're endangered, sea turtles are still killed throughout Latin America for their eggs and meat. In the 1980s, efforts by a local fisherman led to the founding of this tortugranja (turtle farm), 5km south of town, which safeguards breeding grounds and protects eggs. It's a small spot, with a number of sizes of turtles and a few different species. The farm is easily reached from town by taxi (M$75 to M$100) or golf cart.

The farm provides refuge for loggerhead, hawksbill and green turtles ranging in weight from 150g to more than 300kg. It also has a small but interesting aquarium, displays on marine life and a pen that holds large nurse sharks and manta rays. Tours are conducted in Spanish.