Museo Dolores Olmedo

Possibly the most important Diego Rivera collection of all belongs to this museum, ensconced in a peaceful 17th-century hacienda. Dolores Olmedo, a socialite and patron of Rivera, resided here until her death in 2002. The museum’s 144 Rivera works – including oils, watercolors and lithographs from various periods – are displayed alongside pre-Hispanic figurines and folk art. Another room is reserved for Frida Kahlo’s paintings.

Outside the exhibit halls in the estate’s gardens, you’ll see peacocks and xoloitzcuintles (a type of hairless dog).

To get here, from metro Tasqueña take the tren ligero to La Noria station. Leaving the station, turn left at the top of the steps and descend to the street. Upon reaching an intersection with a footbridge, take a sharp left, almost doubling back on your path, onto Antiguo Camino a Xochimilco. The museum is 300m down this street.