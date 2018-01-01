Welcome to Tlaxcala
Two large central plazas converge at the corner of Avenidas Independencia and Muñoz. The northern one, which is surrounded by colonial buildings, is the zócalo called Plaza de la Constitución. The southern square is Plaza Xicohténcatl.
Your day trip from Veracruz begins with hotel pickup by minivan for the approximate 45-mile (75-km) drive up the coast to Quiahuiztlan. When you arrive, walk around the archaeological ruins, set on a hill with beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. During its time as part of the Tlaxcala confederation, the site was home to Totanac temples, plazas and a ballcourt. See what remains and learn about their significance from your guide.Back in your minivan, head south about 20 miles (30 km) to the archaeological site of Cempoala. Admire its ruins, including the Templo del Dios del Viento y la Cruz (God of Winds Temple and the Cross), Templo Mayor (Major Temple), Templo de las Chimeneas (Temple of the Chimneys) and Circulo de los Gladiadores (Circle of the Gladiators).From your guide, hear about Cempoala's Mesoamerican history — from its time as the capital of the Totanac Empire to its invasion by the Aztecs — and learn about the source of its name, which means ‘twenty waters.’ Then re-board your minivan for the drive to your final stop, La Antigua, about 20 minutes south. When you arrive in La Antigua, the first town the Spanish settled in Mexico, enjoy lunch (own expense) at Las Delicias del Mar, a local eatery. Then wander the small, tree-filled town with your guide, checking out its main attractions like La Casa del Cabildo (one of the oldest Spanish buildings still standing in Mexico); Ermita del Rosario (the first Catholic church in the Americas); and the 16th-century house of Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés, who led the invasion of the Aztec Empire.Your tour ends with a final drive back to your Veracruz hotel.
Your private day trip begins with pick up at the hotel located in downtown Mexico City. Cacaxtla and Tlaxcala is a Historical and Magical Tour, you will know the ruins and pyramids that describe the long occupation and the greater splendor sustained between the years 650 and 900 D.C. On the part of the ethnic groups Olmecas-Xicalancas occupants of the zone of Cacaxtla. In the city of Tlaxcala, Visitaras the Zócalo, Los Portales, The government palace where inside are the murals painted by the Mtro. Desiderio H. Xochitiotzin in which I picture the History of Tlaxcala. We will visit the Mexican Bullfighting Center located in the historical center of Tlaxcala. It dates from the eighteenth century and is the oldest arena that continues to be used in America, as well as being one of the most beautiful.1 Previously it was called Tlaxcala Bullring or La Tacita de plata because of its size and beauty. In November of 1981 receives the name of Jorge "El Ranchero" Aguilar, great idol of the tlaxcalteca torería. A few steps from his inseparable companion of the sixteenth century, the bell tower of the former Franciscan convent.