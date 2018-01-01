Welcome to Sungai Kinabatangan
Dozens of boats putter along the shores offering tourists the opportunity to have a close encounter with a wild friend. This is the only place in Sabah where you can find a concentration of 10 primates including: orangutan, Bornean gibbon, long-tailed and short-tailed macaque, three kinds of leaf monkey, western tarsier, slow loris and proboscis monkey. Add to this eight different kinds of hornbill, herds of pygmy elephants, crocs, wild boar and perhaps – if you're superlucky – a clouded leopard.
Top experiences in Sungai Kinabatangan
Sungai Kinabatangan activities
Borneo – Sabah Adventure
Revive your sense of adventure on this jam-packed tour. Hike rainforest trails and summit Mt Kinabalu to watch the sunrise. Our CEOs will provide nature lovers and photographers of all skill levels with an introduction to the highlights of remote Sabah, helping you frame great snapshots of tropical birds and giant flowers. Visit the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and meet these special creatures. And after all the excitement and exercise, there will still be the chance to see baby turtles in their natural habitat. Get off the beaten track and discover the best of Sabah.
Wonders of Borneo
Bored of simply watching wildlife on your TV? Why not take a trip to Borneo to get up close and personal with the animals yourself? This trip is the perfect introduction to Borneo for those who have never been, and even those who have experienced Borneo before will surely spot some new sights. You'll go from exploring rainforest environments and soaking in hot springs to the rush of vibrant Kota Kinabalu, staying in comfortable accommodations along the way. There's a ton to see and do on this trip, and you can look forward to finishing off your adventure with some much deserved relaxation on a tropical beach...perfection.
Best of Borneo
Connect with your inner animal on a 12-day journey into the unusual and awe-inspiring landscapes of Borneo. Experience the otherworldly limestone cliffs of Mulu National Park and its famed bat exodus; encounter the orangutans of Matang; set off on a river cruise in search of elusive Bornean pygmy elephants; and discover the Lipad mud volcano, a mineral salt lick for local wildlife.
Highlights of Sabah & Mt Kinabalu
The natural splendour of Borneo’s Eastern Sabah region and towering peaks of Mt Kinabalu, all on one adventure? Where do I sign up?” Right here, friend. This incredible 11-day tour delivers ample time in Malaysia’s jungle playground (including a life-changing encounter with orangutans at a rehabilitation facility) before three days in the shadow of mighty Mt Kinabalu – the tallest peak in this part of the world – climaxing with a sunrise hike to the mountain’s peak. Prepare to be amazed.
Borneo – East Sabah Adventure
Between its intriguing wildlife, skyscraper-height jungle canopies, and gorgeous coastlines teeming with tropical fish, this magical stretch of Borneo is positively bursting with stuff to see and do. This eight-day adventure promises to keep you busy; time spent marvelling at nature’s glory in Turtle Island National Park, close encounters with orangutans at a rehabilitation centre, prowling the streets of Kota Kinabalu by night, and the otherworldly wonders of Borneo. Borneo has it all, and in East Sabah, it’s all close at hand.
Borneo & Mt Kinabalu Encompassed
Want to see all of Sabah (seriously, like all of it)? Here are 17 days that'll check off every possible box you could hope to throughout this tropical paradise. Summit Kinabalu, explore the perfect island of Pulau Tiga (where they shot a season of Survivor), visit the inspiring Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre, and roam the charming cities of Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu. Don't come to Sabah without getting to see all of it. We got your ticket right here.