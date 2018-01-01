Welcome to Bukittinggi
Top experiences in Bukittinggi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bukittinggi activities
Highlights of Sumatra
If the only thing you think of when you hear “Sumatra” is “coffee,” then we need to have a chat. If you’re looking to plunge right into a nature-filled adventure with the chance to see orangutans, here’s where you’ll want to be. Enjoy two weeks of city touring, hiking, and having a great time bonding with your fellow travellers. We’re pretty sure you’ll agree that everything is a highlight in Sumatra.
Epic Bangkok to Kuta
Get off the beaten path and head right into the wonders of Southeast Asia. On this best-of collection of Bangkok, Bali, Sumatra, and more, you'll see some of the most famous tourist areas as well as little-known marvels. With days spent on boat trips and sunny beaches, and evenings full of bonding with new friends as you enjoy the city nightlife, your schedule will be so full that the 40 days will fly by.
Indonesia on a Shoestring – Sumatra & Java to Kuta
Get ready to hit the ground running in this 27-day whirlwind tour of Indonesia’s top sights. We mean that literally, too – you’ll stay active as you hike and explore Berastagi, Tangkahan, Bukit Lawang and more. Get to know the locals with a G Adventures-supported community homestay, trek to might Mount Bromo, and make waves with a surf lesson on Java. Beyond that, doing it all with a group of like-minded travellers is the best way to get the most out of this outstanding and special place.
Indonesia Adventure – Sumatra, Java & Bali
Keep your energy up – you’ll need it on this 34-day tour of Sumatra, Java, and Bali. But with an itinerary like this one, it’ll be easy. Hike and explore Berastagi, Tangkahan, Bukit Lawang, and more, along with time to recharge and relax on the calming beaches of Bali. Discover new flavours on street food crawls, and take in epic vistas when you trek around Mount Bromo. There’s lots to do here – culture, parties, and otherwise – so get ready to meet some other like-minded travellers and explore.