Welcome to Bukittinggi

The market town of Bukittinggi sits high above the valley mists as three sentinels – fire-breathing Merapi, benign Singgalang and distant Sago – all look on impassively. Sun-ripened crops grow large in the rich volcanic soil, bendis (two-person horse-drawn carts) haul goods to the pasa (market), and the muezzin’s call is heard through the town. Modern life seems far removed – until 9am – then the traffic starts up, and there’s soon a mile-long jam around the bus terminal. The air turns the colour of diesel and the mosques counter the traffic by cranking up their amps. Such is the incongruity of modern Bukittinggi, blessed by nature, choked by mortals. Still, it's a popular traveller base on the road between Padang and Danua Toba and, at 930m above sea level, refreshingly temperate all year round.