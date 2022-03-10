The 11 Best Things to Do in Indonesia

There’s a nearly endless list of incredible things to do on Indonesia’s 17,000-plus islands. Indeed, the breadth of activities matches the sprawling scale of the world’s biggest island nation.

Beyond the (deservedly) headline-grabbing big hitters of Bali and Lombok, rich wildlife zones extend across both land and sea, promising bountiful hiking, climbing, diving and sailing. Layer on megalithic tombstones, temple ruins and chill surf towns – and you’ll realize you’ll have to start planning your next trip to this magical place before you’ve finished your first one. These are some of the best things to do in Indonesia.

1. Walk Among the Dragons of Komodo National Park

A Komodo dragon patrols the beach on Pulau Komodo. miroslav chytil/Shutterstock

UNESCO-protected Komodo National Park is the domain of the fierce, eponymous reptiles that are Indonesia’s apex predators. Just east of Komodo, Rinca – smaller but more densely populated with particularly aggressive dragons – is one of the most exciting predator territories on the planet for hiking. It is possible to spot dragons and orangutans on a single tour, taking in two of nature’s stars in the world’s second-richest wildlife zone. (Only the Amazon has greater natural diversity than Indonesia.)

You can find numerous tour operators in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo; they all run a standard day trip to Komodo, either via speedboat or slow boat, stopping in the same six locations. (The speedboat is pricier but gives you more time on land at each spot.) When the tour reaches the island of Pulau Komodo, you are paired with a ranger armed with a forked staff for keeping dragons at bay.

The combined ticket, costing around 900,000 Indonesian rupiah (Rp), includes one of three ranger-led walks. The short walk (1.5km, 45 minutes) includes a stop at an artificial waterhole that attracts diminutive local deer, wild boar and of course ora (Komodo dragons). The medium walk (2km, 1.5 hours) brings you to the top of a hill with sweeping views and a chance to see colorful cockatoos, while the long walk (4km, 2 hours) includes the features of the shorter hikes, while distancing you from peak-season crowds.

If you have more time, a rewarding way to experience Komodo National Park is via the 3-day, 2-night liveaboard trips offered by some operators. A 3-day trip takes in all the day trip’s highlights – and such less-visited spots as the small, uninhabited Siaba, Kalong and Bidadari Islands, all excellent for snorkeling. It also means beating the crowds to Padar’s viewpoint in the morning, and visiting Komodo Island earlier, when the dragons are more active.

Planning tip: Dragon sightings are frequent but not guaranteed, particularly during the months of June and July, when the dragons disappear into the hinterland of Pulau Komodo in order to mate.

2. Break Away from the Crowds in Bali’s West

Traditional fishing boats near Perancak, West Bali. Denis Moskvinov/Shutterstock

Anyone who thinks Bali is overrun with visitors need only drive beyond Canggu, where the tide of tourists seems to reach its height. Two hours west from here – on a beautiful drive through seemingly endless paddies – you reach Medewi, in the heart of West Bali.

This low-key surf town sits in the middle of an almost deserted, 20km-long black-sand beach, unmarred by even a single sun lounger. The river mouth at Perancak harbors one of the island’s most colorful traditional fishing fleets. And on Sunday mornings, the dramatic (but often gory) West Balinese sport of mekepung buffalo chariot racing takes place across the vast plains of paddies south of Negara town.

3. Climb Volcanoes in Java

The “blue fire” of Kawah Ijen, Java. lordnore/Shutterstock

A third of the world’s active volcanoes are on Indonesian soil; in Java, especially, you are rarely out of sight of a smoldering peak. At 2329m, mighty Gunung Bromo is perhaps the most popular to climb; try to time your arrival on the summit to catch the spectacular sunrise.

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At the extremes of the island are the equally dramatic 110m Anak Krakatau, which changed the world climate when it erupted in 1883 (today, it’s accessible by boat from the West Javanese coast); and 2799m Kawah Ijen, with its ghostly streams of blue fire caused by burning sulfur. For those looking for an easier path or anyone with limited mobility, Tangkuban Prahu at 2084m is accessible by vehicle from Bandung city. It is always safest to climb these active volcanoes with an experienced guide or as part of a tour with a responsible operator.

Planning tip: Most tours to Gunung Bromo will set off around midnight, arriving in Bromo-Tengger-Semeru National Park under the cover of darkness – in time to catch the sunrise. Pack layers as it can be surprisingly chilly before the sun is up.

4. Ponder the Megaliths of Sumba

The Watu Kajiwa megalithic tomb at Prai Goli village, Sumba. Cyrille Redor/Shutterstock

Despite being twice the size of Bali, the island of Sumba remains almost unknown to visitors. One of the island’s most mysterious attractions are the megalithic tombstones – the largest vastly outweighs the biggest rock at Stonehenge – erected by an ancient culture, and later moved several kilometers overland by hundreds of laborers. One of Indonesia’s developing frontiers for adventurous travelers, Sumba is also home to the ritual (and still occasionally fatal) horseback battles during the harvest festival of Pasola.

Culturally fascinating, this island is no slouch when it comes to natural attractions, either. It’s encircled by pristine white-sand beaches and pounded by relentless breaks that have been drawing surfers for years, while secret swimming holes, waterfalls and caves beckon inland. Friendly and low-key, this part of Nusa Tenggara is particularly vulnerable to change. Developers have their eye on Sumba – so get there without delay.

Planning tip: Those interested in traditional Sumbanese culture will find numerous traditional villages clustered around Waikabubak and Waibakul, some with exceptional stone tombs. It’s best to visit with a local guide, as Bahasa Indonesia is not really spoken here.

5. Visit the Mystical Kelimutu Lakes in Flores

The Kelimutu Lakes, Flores, Indonesia. Adel Newman/Shutterstock

Due to a quirk of geology, the three sister lakes of Kelimutu National Park in the center of the island of Flores are capable of drastically changing color – from bright blue to green to red and other hues – over the course of just a couple of days. Local people carefully watch the color transitions of the lake known as Tiwi Ata Mbupu, since it is said to be a resting place for demons and the spirits of witches. It is best to stay overnight in the village of Moni, where there are several homestays and hotels (as well as a lovely hot spring), so you are on the spot to visit the crater lakes around dawn before the mountain mists descend.

Planning tip: On the way back down, take the shortcut (you’ll need to ask locals for directions) down to Moni through steep, scenic copses of eucalyptus, and through farmland rich in banana, taro and vanilla, until you reach a gorgeous waterfall and dipping pool right below the road running through the town.

6. Watch Orangutans and Track Tigers in Sumatra

An orangutan in Gunung Leuser National Park, Sumatra. Don Mammoser/Shutterstock

Gunung Leuser National Park is the best place in the country to see critically endangered Sumatran orangutans. Built along the steep Bohorok Valley, the village of Bukit Lawang is a good base to set up guided trips or join a tour to see the magnificent orange apes. But try not to rush your visit, since this little community is one of Indonesia’s most pleasant (and underrated) backpacker hangouts. Despite being almost twice the size of Gunung Leuser, Kerinci Seblat National Park is rarely visited, yet it is home to one of the world’s only healthy – which is to say, increasing – tiger populations.

7. See the Unique Architecture of Tana Toraja

Toraja houses in the village of Palawa, Sulawesi. Olivier Schram/500px

Visit the center of Sulawesi to encounter one of the world's most fascinating cultures. The people of Tana Toraja build remarkable homes – the roofs of which, some say, represent buffalo horns or ships (others say they represent...spacecraft). With its blissful highland climate and scenic landscapes, Tana Toraja is a wonderful area for hiking. Yet somewhat bizarrely, the major draw lies in the lavish funeral rites that can last days and cost more than US$100,000.

Deceased loved ones are considered merely ill until the last rites take place, and visitors are often shocked to be introduced to older people who passed away several years before, yet are still carefully preserved in a family’s front room. Other island highlights include diving in Bunaken National Marine Park and exploring the Minahasans’ homeland of North Sulawesi.

Planning tip: Most of the tourist sites around Tana Toraja, such as Lemo and Londa, have an entry fee of 20,000-30,000Rp. There is usually a ticket booth at each place; most are open from 7am to sunset.

8. Visit One of the World’s Most Spectacular Temple Ruins

Borobudur Temple, Java. Adel Newman/Shutterstock

UNESCO-protected Borobudur Temple in Central Java is one of the archaeological wonders of our planet. Dating back some 1200 years, it’s believed to be the biggest Buddhist temple ruin on the planet. It’s certainly the most mysterious: try to stay nearby so you can arrive before first light and climb straight to the upper terrace – called the Sea of Immortality – to watch the spectacular sunrise over the Javanese volcanoes. Regardless of your faith tradition, you can expect a spiritually powerful experience.

Planning tip: If you’d prefer to avoid the crowds, visit on a weekday and brave the midday heat to enjoy some peace and quiet at the temple.

9. Set Sail in a Pinisi Schooner off Sulawesi

A traditional pinisi schooner in Makassaar, Sulawesi. Paul Harding 00/Shutterstock

Built by the Bugis and Konjo people, the traditional timber sailing schooners of southern Sulawesi, known as pinisi, are an icon of Indonesia’s maritime tradition. This celebrated fleet of charter vessels frequently sails around Sumbawa, Komodo, Maluku and West Papua, and is often the only feasible way to access some of Indonesia’s remotest islands.

10. Explore Danau Toba and the Batak Highlands

Danau Toba, Sumatra. Paul Harding

Danau Toba in Sumatra is the world’s biggest crater lake – and in its center lies Palau Samosir, the world’s biggest freshwater island (it holds the Guinness World Record for “the world’s biggest island on an island”). There are several reasons for visiting this area, with the immensely welcoming Batak people the main draw. Rent a wonderful, affordable Batak house and spend a week or so exploring all parts of the island, including the hot springs and (with permission and a Batak guide) Gunung Pusuk Buhit, the sacred mountain.

11. Dive in the Coral Triangle

A diver exploring the coral reefs at Raja Ampat. Subphoto.com/Shutterstock

There are an estimated 750 species of coral in Indonesian waters (the entire Caribbean has just 70). Since much of the richest section of Southeast Asia’s Coral Triangle – the world’s greatest center for marine biodiversity – lies off the country’s islands, the area is at the top of wish lists of savvy divers.

Raja Ampat is regarded as the Indonesian dive site par excellence; along with Wakatobi National Park off Sulawesi, it’s known for encounters with whale sharks. Manta rays are another main draw, and at both Manta Alley in Komodo and Manta Point in Nusa Penida (just east of Bali), you’re all but guaranteed to see them.

Planning tip: In general, Raja Ampat is better suited to advanced divers; it’s not exactly a learn-to-dive hot spot. Still, you can find some dives and courses for relative novices, and some liveaboards feature snorkeling stops for non-divers.