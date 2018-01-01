Full Day The Malino Highlands

Spending slightly longer in Makassar is not a bad idea when admiring Indonesia’s natural splendour, beyond the South Sulawesi’s capital city borders, is what you’re after. The cool climate and fresh air of the Malino Highlands were once the weekend retreat of choice for the Dutch settlers at times, Makassar was controlled by the Dutch East India Company as one of the main trading gateways between the East and the West. It’s cool and clean air, 1050 meters above sea level, have made the Malino Highlands an ideal place for various plantation projects, an in particularly tea. This private full day excursion starts with a pick-up from your booked accommodation by your guide and driver. The Malino Highlands is situated approximately 75 kilometres east of Makassar in the more mountainous regions of South Sulawesi. This was once a favorite weekend retreat for the colonial Dutch, the highlands nowadays attract many locals when they want to escape city life and enjoy the cool, fresh air. En route, you will get a good picture of the local life style of the local inhabitants as we slowly climb higher up into the mountains. Once passing the entrance gates, we head straight to the spectacular Takapala Waterfalls with its impressive 50-meter drop of fresh water. It is one of the few waterfalls at Malino but in terms of size and sheer power, this remains the most impressive one. The fertile soil and abundance of water around the waterfall have created excellent soil for rice cultivation; when harvesting season arrives, a verdant green landscape makes the area around the Takapala Waterfalls even more beautiful. Ample time to explore the region, take pictures or simply enjoy the sound of clashing water is among the favourite pastimes of previous visitors Lunch will be served at a local restaurant at the highlands where you can spend your free time before we make our way back to Makassar. Before we reach your hotel, we head into the Ballampoa Museum, a vast collection of artifacts and heirlooms of the former Gowa Kingdom. This kingdom was once the greatest kingdom of Sulawesi governed and ruled by various sultans and kings. Its history, portraits of the rulers and how the region prospered under its rulers are displayed here and have spread throughout large parts of South and East Sulawesi. We end the day when entering Makassar and reach your booked hotel at around 4:00pm.