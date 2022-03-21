Shop
Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manado is a prosperous, well serviced and friendly place, with a decent selection of comfortable hotels and excellent dining options. The waterfront is one nearly continuous mall, perhaps a testament to the city's relative affluence, and the streets are one nearly continuous traffic jam.
Manado
The 19th-century Kienteng Ban Hian Kong is the oldest Buddhist temple in eastern Indonesia and it has been beautifully restored. The temple hosts a…
Public Museum of North Sulawesi
Manado
This museum features a large display of traditional costumes, and an exhibit illustrating traditional pottery-making. There are captions in English.
