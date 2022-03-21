Manado

Manado is a prosperous, well serviced and friendly place, with a decent selection of comfortable hotels and excellent dining options. The waterfront is one nearly continuous mall, perhaps a testament to the city's relative affluence, and the streets are one nearly continuous traffic jam.

  • Kienteng Ban Hian Kong

    Kienteng Ban Hian Kong

    Manado

    The 19th-century Kienteng Ban Hian Kong is the oldest Buddhist temple in eastern Indonesia and it has been beautifully restored. The temple hosts a…

  • Public Museum of North Sulawesi

    Public Museum of North Sulawesi

    Manado

    This museum features a large display of traditional costumes, and an exhibit illustrating traditional pottery-making. There are captions in English.

