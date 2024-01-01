Public Museum of North Sulawesi

Manado

This museum features a large display of traditional costumes, and an exhibit illustrating traditional pottery-making. There are captions in English.

Nearby Manado attractions

1. Kienteng Ban Hian Kong

0.41 MILES

The 19th-century Kienteng Ban Hian Kong is the oldest Buddhist temple in eastern Indonesia and it has been beautifully restored. The temple hosts a…

2. Pantai Pangalisang

9.22 MILES

Forming much of the east coast of Pulau Bunaken, Pantai Pangalisang is a long stretch of walkable soft white sand tucked between a thick wall of mangroves…

3. Waruga Opo Worang

10.04 MILES

Minahasans traditionally interred their dead in a squatting position in waruga stone sarcophagi shaped like houses sitting above ground right near their…

4. Pulau Siladen

10.24 MILES

Located 3km east of Pulau Bunaken and the smallest island of the archipelago, Siladen boasts wonderful white-sand beaches and a wall of gorgeous corals…

5. Pantai Liang

10.36 MILES

Suffering from erosion and rising sea levels, the beach at Liang has become a svelte, though pleasant, strip of white sand. At low tide, there's still…

6. Traditional Market

11.12 MILES

Up the hill east of town is the colourful, chaotic, anything-goes traditional market you've probably heard stories about – and those stories are true…

7. Woloan Wooden House Builders

11.68 MILES

Here master craftsman build stunning Minahasa-style wooden homes to be disassembled and shipped to their new owners.

8. Danau Linau

15.04 MILES

Danau Linau is a small, highly sulphurous lake that changes colours with the light, and is home to extensive birdlife. Take a mikrolet to Sonder, get off…