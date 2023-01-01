Muesum Pinawetengan

Not just another roadside attraction, this complex is home to Minahasa houses, a history museum, a celebration of owls (the Minahasa Regency mascot), a weaving workshop, an anti-narcotics museum and a botanical garden. Also on display is the world's largest playable trumpet, the world's largest xylophone and the (formerly) world's longest silk sarong. It's all the work of Benny Mamoto, a Java-born police general who is passionate about Minahasa culture, and wants to put this region on the map. It's interesting, well-presented and definitely on our map.