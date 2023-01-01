Minahasans traditionally interred their dead in a squatting position in waruga stone sarcophagi shaped like houses sitting above ground right near their settlement. During a particularly nasty outbreak of cholera, the Dutch government banned the practice, forcing Minahasans to bury their dead below ground some distance from the village. Waruga Opo Worang has a small collection in town.

If you need to see more waruga in a more photogenic setting, head 30km west of town to Waruga Sawangan archaeological park near the Manado–Bitung road.