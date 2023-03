Suffering from erosion and rising sea levels, the beach at Liang has become a svelte, though pleasant, strip of white sand. At low tide, there's still plenty of room to toss a frisbee around. The beach is lined with resorts that crawl up the hillside behind.

Food stalls and trinket vendors seem out of place until the mobs of day-trippers arrive around 10am.

The beach just south of Pantai Liang is a protected turtle nesting ground, so keep off (even though it looks inviting).