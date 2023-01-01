Tasikoki Wildlife Rescue

About 9km southwest of Bitung, Tasikoki is an entirely volunteer-run organisation that rescues and cares for animals confiscated from smugglers. The aim is to rehabilitate the animals and release them back into the wild. You can make a day visit to the centre (donations appreciated) or sign on longer as a volunteer. Note: if you turn up unannounced, you will be curtly sent on your way.

There are more than 200 animals of 40 different species (including sun bears and sea eagles) at the centre, and during a visit you'll learn about the illegal animal trade and the animals themselves.