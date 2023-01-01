The Gua Leang Leang caves are noted for their ancient paintings and handprints. Recent studies of nearby caves have placed the art at over 35,000 years old, making them the oldest pictographs in the world. There are 60 or so known caves in the Maros district; the limestone karst here has more holes than a Swiss cheese.

Catch a pete-pete from Maros to the Taman Purbakala Leang-Leang turn-off on the road to Bantimurung, and walk the last couple of kilometres.

Alternatively, charter a pete-pete from Maros and combine it with a trip to Air Terjun Bantimurung waterfall.