Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

This tomb memorialises Indonesian national hero Sultan Hasanuddin, who ruled Gowa during the 17th century, fiercely defending the kingdom against the Dutch. He held the impressively fortified Fort Somba Opu against an invasion party of 94 Dutch and 2000 Bugis soldiers for eight days before it fell in 1669. Outside the tomb compound you'll find the Pelantikan Stone, on which the kings of Gowa were crowned.

The graveyard is eleven kilometres from town on the southeastern outskirts of Makassar. To get here take a red pete-pete marked 'S Minasa' from Makassar Mall bus stop to the marked turn-off for the 1km walk to the tomb.