Pelabuhan Paotere, 4km north of the city centre, is a large port where Bugis sailing ships berth. It's a working port, with requisite bustle and grime, but the ships are photogenic, and people generally friendly. The port and the nearby fish market are atmospheric places from dawn until mid-morning, when giant tuna and every sea creature imaginable are traded.

Take a blue bemo to the corner of Jl Cakalang and Yos Sudarso. From there it's a 1km walk: head north under the highway bridge, taking your first right, then an immediate left.