Pantai Losari

Makassar

Pantai Losari is a kilometre-long beachless promenade that stretches south to Masjid Amirul Mukminin, the 'floating mosque'. It's a good place to catch some sea air by day, but springs to life at night with endless snack carts hawking pisang epe (a grilled banana decadence) to milling teenagers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fort Rotterdam

    Fort Rotterdam

    0.54 MILES

    One of the best-preserved examples of Dutch military architecture in Indonesia, Fort Rotterdam was built on the site of a Gowanese fort, itself built to…

  • Gua Leang Leang

    Gua Leang Leang

    21.65 MILES

    The Gua Leang Leang caves are noted for their ancient paintings and handprints. Recent studies of nearby caves have placed the art at over 35,000 years…

  • Asmaul Husnah 99 Kubah

    Asmaul Husnah 99 Kubah

    0.33 MILES

    On the reclaimed waterfront opposite Pantai Losari, this stunning bright-orange-and-white, 99-domed mosque was almost complete at the time of research and…

  • Air Terjun Bantimurung

    Air Terjun Bantimurung

    20.99 MILES

    These waterfalls, 42km from Makassar, are set amid lushly vegetated limestone cliffs. Looking up, it’s straight out of Jurassic Park, but then you scan…

  • Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

    Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

    4.66 MILES

    This tomb memorialises Indonesian national hero Sultan Hasanuddin, who ruled Gowa during the 17th century, fiercely defending the kingdom against the…

  • Pulau Samalona

    Pulau Samalona

    4.52 MILES

    Just far enough away from Makassar to shed most (but not all) of the rubbish, the white sands of Pulau Samalona are popular with day trippers,…

  • Pelabuhan Paotere

    Pelabuhan Paotere

    2.3 MILES

    Pelabuhan Paotere, 4km north of the city centre, is a large port where Bugis sailing ships berth. It's a working port, with requisite bustle and grime,…

  • Museum Negeri La Galigo

    Museum Negeri La Galigo

    0.52 MILES

    Spread across two buildings inside Fort Rotterdam, Museum Negeri La Galigo has an assortment of exhibits, including palaeolithic artefacts, rice bowls…

