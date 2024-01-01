Pantai Losari is a kilometre-long beachless promenade that stretches south to Masjid Amirul Mukminin, the 'floating mosque'. It's a good place to catch some sea air by day, but springs to life at night with endless snack carts hawking pisang epe (a grilled banana decadence) to milling teenagers.
Pantai Losari
Makassar
