A seemingly forgotten and rather dilapidated collection of local artefacts is housed in an impressive example of traditional Sulawesi architecture: the ancient fort of Benteng Sungguminasa. This massive ironwood building raised on 2m stilts was once the seat of the Sultan of Gowa. It's 12km south of Makassar town centre at Sungguminasa.

Red pete-pete marked 'S Minasa' head to Sungguminasa from Makassar Mall bus stop.