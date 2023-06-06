Makassar

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Beautiful limestones and water reflections in Rammang Rammang park near Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The gritty but energetic metropolis of Makassar is one of Indonesia's primary ports. It's a seething maelstrom of commerce and shipping, with a polyglot population of Makassarese, Bugis and Chinese residents. But as the city has few sights, and the tropical heat and pollution are unremitting, travelers rarely stay long before moving on to regional destinations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Fort Rotterdam

    Fort Rotterdam

    Makassar

    One of the best-preserved examples of Dutch military architecture in Indonesia, Fort Rotterdam was built on the site of a Gowanese fort, itself built to…

  • Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

    Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

    Makassar

    This tomb memorialises Indonesian national hero Sultan Hasanuddin, who ruled Gowa during the 17th century, fiercely defending the kingdom against the…

  • Pulau Samalona

    Pulau Samalona

    Makassar

    Just far enough away from Makassar to shed most (but not all) of the rubbish, the white sands of Pulau Samalona are popular with day trippers,…

  • Pelabuhan Paotere

    Pelabuhan Paotere

    Makassar

    Pelabuhan Paotere, 4km north of the city centre, is a large port where Bugis sailing ships berth. It's a working port, with requisite bustle and grime,…

  • Museum Balla Lompoa

    Museum Balla Lompoa

    Makassar

    A seemingly forgotten and rather dilapidated collection of local artefacts is housed in an impressive example of traditional Sulawesi architecture: the…

  • Museum Negeri La Galigo

    Museum Negeri La Galigo

    Makassar

    Spread across two buildings inside Fort Rotterdam, Museum Negeri La Galigo has an assortment of exhibits, including palaeolithic artefacts, rice bowls…

  • Beteng Somba Opu

    Beteng Somba Opu

    Makassar

    Once the most formidable fortress in the archipelago, Somba Opu was decimated by the Dutch in 1669, then consumed by the Jeneberang River delta. One…

  • Pulau Kayangan

    Pulau Kayangan

    Makassar

    This tiny island, a 10-minute ride (return 40,000Rp) from Makassar harbourfront, was getting a much-needed facelift when we last visited. It's rammed with…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Makassar with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.