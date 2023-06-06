Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
North Sulawesi has lots to offer in a relatively condensed space. You can dive some of the world’s best coral reefs at Pulau Bunaken one day, explore volcanic scenery near Tomohon the next, and visit the lowland Tangkoko-Batuangas Dua Saudara Nature Reserve and its wildlife the day after. The Bitung area's world-class muck diving (including very quirky macro life) is another huge draw.
North Sulawesi
About 9km southwest of Bitung, Tasikoki is an entirely volunteer-run organisation that rescues and cares for animals confiscated from smugglers. The aim…
North Sulawesi
Minahasans traditionally interred their dead in a squatting position in waruga stone sarcophagi shaped like houses sitting above ground right near their…
North Sulawesi
Not just another roadside attraction, this complex is home to Minahasa houses, a history museum, a celebration of owls (the Minahasa Regency mascot), a…
North Sulawesi
Suffering from erosion and rising sea levels, the beach at Liang has become a svelte, though pleasant, strip of white sand. At low tide, there's still…
North Sulawesi
Forming much of the east coast of Pulau Bunaken, Pantai Pangalisang is a long stretch of walkable soft white sand tucked between a thick wall of mangroves…
Manado
The 19th-century Kienteng Ban Hian Kong is the oldest Buddhist temple in eastern Indonesia and it has been beautifully restored. The temple hosts a…
North Sulawesi
Up the hill east of town is the colourful, chaotic, anything-goes traditional market you've probably heard stories about – and those stories are true…
North Sulawesi
Located 3km east of Pulau Bunaken and the smallest island of the archipelago, Siladen boasts wonderful white-sand beaches and a wall of gorgeous corals…
Get to the heart of North Sulawesi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99