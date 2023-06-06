North Sulawesi

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Clouds of reef fish over coral reef, Bunaken National Marine Park ,Sulawesi, Indonesia

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

North Sulawesi has lots to offer in a relatively condensed space. You can dive some of the world’s best coral reefs at Pulau Bunaken one day, explore volcanic scenery near Tomohon the next, and visit the lowland Tangkoko-Batuangas Dua Saudara Nature Reserve and its wildlife the day after. The Bitung area's world-class muck diving (including very quirky macro life) is another huge draw.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tasikoki Wildlife Rescue

    Tasikoki Wildlife Rescue

    North Sulawesi

    About 9km southwest of Bitung, Tasikoki is an entirely volunteer-run organisation that rescues and cares for animals confiscated from smugglers. The aim…

  • Waruga Opo Worang

    Waruga Opo Worang

    North Sulawesi

    Minahasans traditionally interred their dead in a squatting position in waruga stone sarcophagi shaped like houses sitting above ground right near their…

  • Muesum Pinawetengan

    Muesum Pinawetengan

    North Sulawesi

    Not just another roadside attraction, this complex is home to Minahasa houses, a history museum, a celebration of owls (the Minahasa Regency mascot), a…

  • Pantai Liang

    Pantai Liang

    North Sulawesi

    Suffering from erosion and rising sea levels, the beach at Liang has become a svelte, though pleasant, strip of white sand. At low tide, there's still…

  • Pantai Pangalisang

    Pantai Pangalisang

    North Sulawesi

    Forming much of the east coast of Pulau Bunaken, Pantai Pangalisang is a long stretch of walkable soft white sand tucked between a thick wall of mangroves…

  • Kienteng Ban Hian Kong

    Kienteng Ban Hian Kong

    Manado

    The 19th-century Kienteng Ban Hian Kong is the oldest Buddhist temple in eastern Indonesia and it has been beautifully restored. The temple hosts a…

  • Traditional Market

    Traditional Market

    North Sulawesi

    Up the hill east of town is the colourful, chaotic, anything-goes traditional market you've probably heard stories about – and those stories are true…

  • Pulau Siladen

    Pulau Siladen

    North Sulawesi

    Located 3km east of Pulau Bunaken and the smallest island of the archipelago, Siladen boasts wonderful white-sand beaches and a wall of gorgeous corals…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of North Sulawesi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

North Sulawesi and beyond

Beyond North Sulawesi