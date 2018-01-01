Welcome to Danau Toba

Danau Toba has been part of traveller folklore for decades. This grand ocean-blue lake, found up among Sumatra’s volcanic peaks, is where the amiable Christian Batak people reside. The secret of this almost mythical place was opened up by intrepid travellers years ago but these days Tuk Tuk – the knobby village on the lake’s inner island – is well on the beaten Sumatran overland path and still one of the undisputed highlights of central Sumatra.

Read More