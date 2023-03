In the village of Ambarita, 5km north of Tuk Tuk, is a group of 300-year-old stone chairs, where important matters were discussed among village elders. Here wrongdoers were tried and led to a further group of stone furnishings where they were bound, blindfolded, sliced, rubbed with garlic and chilli, and then beheaded.

Rumours abound that this story is the product of an overactive imagination and that the chairs are just 60 years old. There are also eight Batak houses here.