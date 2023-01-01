Museum Huta Bolon Simanindo

At Samosir’s northern tip, in the village of Simanindo, 15km north of Tuk Tuk, there’s a beautifully restored traditional house that now functions as a museum. It was formerly the home of Rajah Simalungun, a Batak king, and his 14 wives. The roof was originally decorated with 10 buffalo horns, representing the 10 generations of the dynasty. There's also a complex of traditional houses, where traditional Batak dances are performed at 10.30am Monday to Saturday and 11.45am Sunday.