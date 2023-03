These narrow but impressive falls cascade 120m down to the northern end of Danau Toba, 24km from Kabanjahe and about 300m from the main road. It's worth a photo stop en route between Berastagi and Toba, or as part of a tour, but not necessarily as a trip in its own right. There's a panoramic viewpoint at the car park, otherwise it's a 45-minute-return walk down the stairs for a closer look.

Take the Bintang Karo bus from Berastagi (8000Rp, one hour).