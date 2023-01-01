St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

Definitely not your everyday church, St Francis of Assisi is built in a monumental Karo Batak style, with a traditional multitiered pointed-roof design topped with buffalo horns. The interior features stained-glass windows and an impressive soaring ceiling. Sunday mass (8am to 11am) has a gospel-style service. Also on the grounds is a traditional Karo house relocated from Dokan, which features some interesting photography and cultural relics.