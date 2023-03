Around 4km north of the Tugu Perjuangan war monument, tree-shaded Gundaling Hill provides a unique vantage point from which you can see both Gunung Sinabung and Gunung Sibayak. It’s a 45-minute walk past the turnoff towards Sibayak, or you can catch a green Bintang Karo (4000Rp) minibus from halfway along the main street.