Museum of North Sumatra

Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu, Buddhist and Islamic periods to the Dutch colonial era. Highlights include fine stone carvings and extravagantly carved wooden dragon coffins from Nias, Batak scrolls for fending off misfortune, fine textiles, a keris (ornamental dagger) collection and detailed models of traditional architecture. It's 4km southeast of the city centre.