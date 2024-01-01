Town Hall

Medan

One of several fine examples of ornate Dutch colonial buildings in downtown Medan is the stately town hall, constructed in 1908.

    Gunung Sibayak

    25.48 MILES

    Famous for its steamy sulphurous fumaroles, Gunung Sibayak (2094m) is one of Indonesia’s most accessible volcanoes. Getting to the summit for sunrise is a…

  • Museum of North Sumatra

    Museum of North Sumatra

    2.03 MILES

    Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu,…

  • Indonesia, Sumatra, Medan, View of Maimoon Palace

    Istana Maimoon

    1.15 MILES

    The grand, 30-room Maimoon Palace was built by the Sultan of Deli in 1888 and features Malay, Mughal and Italian influences. Only the main room, which…

  • St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

    St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

    29.37 MILES

    Definitely not your everyday church, St Francis of Assisi is built in a monumental Karo Batak style, with a traditional multitiered pointed-roof design…

  • Tjong A Fie Mansion

    Tjong A Fie Mansion

    0.43 MILES

    The home of a famous Chinese merchant who died in 1921 – formerly the wealthiest resident of Medan – this mansion mixes opulent Victorian and Chinese…

  • Gundaling Hill

    Gundaling Hill

    29.49 MILES

    Around 4km north of the Tugu Perjuangan war monument, tree-shaded Gundaling Hill provides a unique vantage point from which you can see both Gunung…

  • Museum Pusaka Karo

    Museum Pusaka Karo

    29.58 MILES

    Set up inside the old Catholic church (c 1956), this centrally located museum has beautifully presented displays on Karo culture and crafts, including…

  • Graha Maria Annai Velangkanni

    Graha Maria Annai Velangkanni

    5.54 MILES

    One for advocates of religious diversity and quirky architecture, this surreal Catholic church combines Hindu and Islamic architecture styles with a…

