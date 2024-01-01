One of several fine examples of ornate Dutch colonial buildings in downtown Medan is the stately town hall, constructed in 1908.
Town Hall
Medan
25.48 MILES
2.03 MILES
Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu,…
1.15 MILES
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
29.37 MILES
Definitely not your everyday church, St Francis of Assisi is built in a monumental Karo Batak style, with a traditional multitiered pointed-roof design…
0.43 MILES
29.49 MILES
Around 4km north of the Tugu Perjuangan war monument, tree-shaded Gundaling Hill provides a unique vantage point from which you can see both Gunung…
29.58 MILES
Set up inside the old Catholic church (c 1956), this centrally located museum has beautifully presented displays on Karo culture and crafts, including…
5.54 MILES
0.43 MILES
The home of a famous Chinese merchant who died in 1921 – formerly the wealthiest resident of Medan – this mansion mixes opulent Victorian and Chinese…
0.6 MILES
Dating to 1884, Medan's oldest Hindu temple has a classic Dravidian style typical of South India, with a storied tower adorned with ornamental deity…
1.15 MILES
The grand, 30-room Maimoon Palace was built by the Sultan of Deli in 1888 and features Malay, Mughal and Italian influences. Only the main room, which…
1.27 MILES
The impressive Grand Mosque was commissioned by the Sultan of Deli in 1906. The Moroccan-style building has a grand entrance, towering ceilings, ornate…
2.03 MILES
Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu,…
6. Graha Maria Annai Velangkanni
5.54 MILES
One for advocates of religious diversity and quirky architecture, this surreal Catholic church combines Hindu and Islamic architecture styles with a…
25.48 MILES
28.71 MILES
Located 6km east of Berastagi, this gleaming golden Buddhist temple is a replica of the famous Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. You'll need to arrange…