Medan

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Indonesia, Sumatra, Medan, View of Maimoon Palace

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

Sumatra’s major metropolis, and Indonesia’s third-largest city, Medan is the first (or final) port of call for many visitors to the island. Given it's not on the coast, and there's no mountain backdrop or even a grand river, Medan is much maligned among many travelers as a soulless industrialised city, a necessary evil to reach more exciting destinations. While it does have issues with traffic and pollution, it's a city with real Indonesian urban character. If you can get over the culture shock and give Medan a bit of time, you'll discover there's more than a hint of crumbling Dutch-colonial-era architecture, plus some worthwhile sightseeing and shopping, contemporary nightlife and restaurants, and old-school backstreet food stalls.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museum of North Sumatra

    Museum of North Sumatra

    Medan

    Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu,…

  • Indonesia, Sumatra, Medan, View of Maimoon Palace

    Istana Maimoon

    Medan

    The grand, 30-room Maimoon Palace was built by the Sultan of Deli in 1888 and features Malay, Mughal and Italian influences. Only the main room, which…

  • Tjong A Fie Mansion

    Tjong A Fie Mansion

    Medan

    The home of a famous Chinese merchant who died in 1921 – formerly the wealthiest resident of Medan – this mansion mixes opulent Victorian and Chinese…

  • Graha Maria Annai Velangkanni

    Graha Maria Annai Velangkanni

    Medan

    One for advocates of religious diversity and quirky architecture, this surreal Catholic church combines Hindu and Islamic architecture styles with a…

  • Sri Mariamman Temple

    Sri Mariamman Temple

    Medan

    Dating to 1884, Medan's oldest Hindu temple has a classic Dravidian style typical of South India, with a storied tower adorned with ornamental deity…

  • Mesjid Raya

    Mesjid Raya

    Medan

    The impressive Grand Mosque was commissioned by the Sultan of Deli in 1906. The Moroccan-style building has a grand entrance, towering ceilings, ornate…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    Medan

    One of several fine examples of ornate Dutch colonial buildings in downtown Medan is the stately town hall, constructed in 1908.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Medan with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Medan