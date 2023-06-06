Shop
Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Sumatra’s major metropolis, and Indonesia’s third-largest city, Medan is the first (or final) port of call for many visitors to the island. Given it's not on the coast, and there's no mountain backdrop or even a grand river, Medan is much maligned among many travelers as a soulless industrialised city, a necessary evil to reach more exciting destinations. While it does have issues with traffic and pollution, it's a city with real Indonesian urban character. If you can get over the culture shock and give Medan a bit of time, you'll discover there's more than a hint of crumbling Dutch-colonial-era architecture, plus some worthwhile sightseeing and shopping, contemporary nightlife and restaurants, and old-school backstreet food stalls.
Medan
Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu,…
Medan
The grand, 30-room Maimoon Palace was built by the Sultan of Deli in 1888 and features Malay, Mughal and Italian influences. Only the main room, which…
Medan
The home of a famous Chinese merchant who died in 1921 – formerly the wealthiest resident of Medan – this mansion mixes opulent Victorian and Chinese…
Medan
One for advocates of religious diversity and quirky architecture, this surreal Catholic church combines Hindu and Islamic architecture styles with a…
Medan
Dating to 1884, Medan's oldest Hindu temple has a classic Dravidian style typical of South India, with a storied tower adorned with ornamental deity…
Medan
The impressive Grand Mosque was commissioned by the Sultan of Deli in 1906. The Moroccan-style building has a grand entrance, towering ceilings, ornate…
Medan
One of several fine examples of ornate Dutch colonial buildings in downtown Medan is the stately town hall, constructed in 1908.
