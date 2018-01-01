Welcome to Bukit Lawang
Trekking aside, it’s a very traveller-friendly place where you can while away a few days lounging in hammocks, splashing or tubing in the river and enjoying some of the best-value jungle resorts in Sumatra.
Top experiences in Bukit Lawang
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Bukit Lawang activities
Private Full-Day Bukit Lawang Trekking Tour From Medan
Our tour guide will pick you up at 7am from your hotel centrally located Medan. Start your journey to Bukit Lawang, after 4 hour scenic journey you will reach at Bukit Lawang. Then start your trekking tour with our experienced guide. Walk through the jungle looking for orangutans, discovering medicinal plants, and learning about their use. With a lot of up and down the hills to give you an enough exercise you are guaranteed to have a best day ever doing this activity with the team. At around noon there will be a short break for lunch in the jungle, with the rest of the trek continuing after. If you feel too tired to walk back, you can combine tube rafting floating down the river back to Bukit Lawang.After finish the tour our guide will drop off you at your hotel accommodation in centrally located Medang. We may also assist you for 1 night accommodation at Bukit Lawang. It will cost you extra which you can pay cash.
3 days Medan Orangutan Bukit Lawang
3 days Medan – Orangutan Bukit Lawang (AVTJ3) Day 1Arrive at Kuala Namo airport of Medan with … …(please advise us your flight number and arrival time). We will fetch you from the airport and transfer to Hotel Deli River in a tropical garden. Hereafter you will make a city tour of Medan taking in the remaining original Dutch, English, Chinese and Malay architecture for 3 hours. In the late afternoon you go back to Hotel Deli River. Day 2Medan – Bukit Lawang (3,5 hours drive). In the morning depart to Bohorok/Bukit Lawang, the orang utan rehabilitation centre via many rubber and palmoil plantations. It takes around 3 ½ hours driving from Medan to Bohorok/Bukit Lawang, part of Gunung Leuser nature reservation in North Sumatra province. After lunch (optional) you start for 3 hours jungle trekking with an experienced local guide in the tropical primary rainforest to see orang utans, Siamang (long arm apes), Thomas Leave Monkeys, long tail macaque and varieties of birds and others wildlife. In the afternoon you return to Bohorok. Overnight stay in Bukit Lawang. Your accommodation in Bukit Lawang is located on the banks of Bohorok river. Option for accommodation: Ecolodge Bukit Lawang Cottage Sam’s Bungalow Eriono Guesthouse Batu Mandi Guesthouse Day 3Bukit Lawang – Medan /Airport Kuala Namu. It takes 5 hours to reach kuala Namu airport from Bukit LawangToday we will transfer you to your hotel in Medan or to the airport to catch your flight the next destination. End of our services.Included - 2 overnights accommodation in good medium class hotels in double/twin share room+ daily breakfast - transport in airconditioned car + fuel - driver, his meals and overnight accommodation costs- permit and local guide for 3 hours jungle trekking in Bohorok/Bukit Lawang - entrance- and parking fees Excluded - air tickets - personal expenses such as: drinks, souvenirs, lunch, dinner etc. - donations and tips
Sumatra Half-Day Orangutan Trek from Bukit Lawang
Depart from your guest house in Bukit Lawang or from the agreed meeting point to start your trek into Gunung Leuser National Park, one of the largest national parks in the world containing over 800,000 hectares of rain forest in this UNESCO World Heritage site. The journey takes you to the top of the mountain, where you can enjoy the fresh mountain air. Trek further up into the forest while you are enjoying the beautiful scenery and tropical plants, including the enormous rainforest trees, twisting lianas, palms and ferns. The trek leads you along the mountain ridge and around the old orangutan feeding ground area, where you will have the opportunity to search for and spot animals and orangutans in the wild Sumatran jungle. (The trek normally takes 4 hours in total depending on stops and fitness levels. The same distance is covered on each trek). Your tour concludes in the village of Bukit Lawang where you will then be taken back to your guest house or the agreed drop off point.
3 Days 2 Nights Bukit Lawang & Orangutans
Day 1: Arrival Medan – Transfer to Bukit LawangA warm welcome awaits as you arrive at Kualanamu International Airport in MEDAN, the capital of North Sumatera province. You will be greeted by our professional and licensed guide who will then provide you with an orientation of the city. Drive to the heart of the city and visit the Great Mosque, symbol of the municipality of Medan which was built in 1906. Admire the largest and the most beautiful mosque in Northern Sumatera with its imposing tiled archway with royal burial ground, then proceed to the Sultan’s Palace located about a block away. Dubbed as the Yellow Palace or Maimoon Palace, it was built in 1888 and became the center of the Deli Kingdom. Your orientation of the city continues to Tjong A Fie Mansion built by a Hakka merchant in the 18th century. Discover his role in building the Chinese community in Medan then continue on foot to a bustling traditional market which is the center of textile trading. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant with an opportunity to sample the famous Sumatran Sidikalang Coffee. Drive pass the town square to see the colonial buildings and the monument of Medan’s Zero Point, then proceed to Bukit Lawang, one of the main access points to the incredible rainforest of Gunung Leuser National Park – a UNESCO World Heritage Site; the park is home to numerous birds, plants and mammal species, most famously the Sumatran orangutan, Sumatran tiger, Sumatran rhinoceros, siamang, Sumatran serow, sambar deer and leopards. Passing through the plantations with Bukit Barisan on the horizon, arrive in Bukit Lawang approximately 3.5 hours later. Check-in and enjoy the rest of the afternoon at your own leisure to acclimatize yourself with the surroundings. Overnight at Bukit Lawang Ecolodge or other similarDay 2: Bukit Lawang TrekkingBreakfast at the lodge then continue on a jungle exploration in the National Park (4 to 5-hour trekking). Guided by a professional local ranger, set off by 08:00hours and start walking uphill through the shade of immense rubber plantations following trails in the thick shrubs. The sight of orangutan swinging through the trees is surely unforgettable, yet sightings of solitary orangutan are the result of patience, considerable investment of time and of course fortune. Return to your lodge on an inflatable tube down the river rapids. Lunch is served at the lodge’s Kapal Bambu restaurant. Overnight at Bukit Lawang Ecolodge or other similar Day 3: Bukit Lawang – Departure MedanCheck out at noon, then return to Medan. Your assigned guide will be waiting to escort you in a chaffeured vehicle to the airport for your onward flight home with wonderful memories.
4 Days 3 Nights Tangkahan & Bukit Lawang
Day 1: Arrival Medan - Tangkahan A warm welcome awaits as you arrive at Kualanamu International Airport in MEDAN, the capital of North Sumatera province. You will be greeted by our professional and licensed guide who will then provide you with an orientation of the city. Drive to the heart of the city and visit the Great Mosque, symbol of the municipality of Medan which was built in 1906. Dubbed as the Yellow Palace or Maimoon Palace, it was built in 1888 and became the center of the Deli Kingdom.Your orientation of the city continues to Tjong A Fie Mansion built by a Hakka merchant in the 18th century. Discover his role in building the Chinese community in Medan then continue on foot to a bustling traditional market which is the center of textile trading. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant with an opportunity to sample the famous Sumatran Sidikalang Coffee. Drive pass the town square to see the colonial buildings and the monument of Medan’s Zero Point, then proceed to Tangkahan where your hotel is located. Arriving at Tangkahan approximately 3 – 4 hours later, you will then check-in and enjoy the rest of the afternoon at your own leisure.Overnight at Tangkahan Inn or other similarDay 2: Tangkahan - Elephant Activities - Bukit LawangEnjoy breakfast at the lodge and then head down to the riverside to bathe the elephants. Proceed on an hour-long elephant ride through designated dirt trails. Lunch is provided, picnic style with a stunning waterfall set up. Return back to the hotel for a quick check-out. Next, take a trip to Bukit Lawang and check-in upon arrival at your hotel in Bukit Lawang.Overnight at Rindu Alam or other similar Day 3: Bukit Lawang TrekkingBreakfast at hotel and continue on a jungle exploration in the National Park. Guided by a professional local ranger, set off by 08:00hours and start walking uphill through the shade of immense rubber plantations following trails in the thick shrubs. The sight of orangutan swinging through the trees is surely unforgettable, yet sightings of solitary orangutan are the result of patience, considerable investment of time and of course fortune. Take nothing but photos, leave nothing but footprints. Return to your lodge on an inflatable tube down the river rapids. Lunch is served at the lodge’s Kapal Bambu restaurant, built using natural and sustainable harvested bamboo and clay.Overnight at Rindu Alam or other similarDay 4: Bukit Lawang - Departure MedanCheck out and then return to Medan. Your assigned guide will be waiting to escort you in a chaffeured vehicle to the airport for your onward flight home with wonderful memories.
Full-Day Orangutan Explorer
After an early breakfast, meet with your guide and start your day by driving on the Sumatra Highway. The first stop will be at Binjai, a small town known for its Dutch-built train station. The drive continues through vast rubber and oil palm plantations until you reach Bukit Lawang, one of the main access points to the Gunung Leuser National Park, famous for its orangutan care centre. Upon arrival at Bukit Lawang, have lunch and then trek into the nearby jungle. The trail runs under the shade of the rainforest trees, and provides rewarding views across the National Park. In the afternoon drive back to Medan.