4 Days 3 Nights Tangkahan & Bukit Lawang

Day 1: Arrival Medan - Tangkahan A warm welcome awaits as you arrive at Kualanamu International Airport in MEDAN, the capital of North Sumatera province. You will be greeted by our professional and licensed guide who will then provide you with an orientation of the city. Drive to the heart of the city and visit the Great Mosque, symbol of the municipality of Medan which was built in 1906. Dubbed as the Yellow Palace or Maimoon Palace, it was built in 1888 and became the center of the Deli Kingdom.Your orientation of the city continues to Tjong A Fie Mansion built by a Hakka merchant in the 18th century. Discover his role in building the Chinese community in Medan then continue on foot to a bustling traditional market which is the center of textile trading. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant with an opportunity to sample the famous Sumatran Sidikalang Coffee. Drive pass the town square to see the colonial buildings and the monument of Medan’s Zero Point, then proceed to Tangkahan where your hotel is located. Arriving at Tangkahan approximately 3 – 4 hours later, you will then check-in and enjoy the rest of the afternoon at your own leisure.Overnight at Tangkahan Inn or other similarDay 2: Tangkahan - Elephant Activities - Bukit LawangEnjoy breakfast at the lodge and then head down to the riverside to bathe the elephants. Proceed on an hour-long elephant ride through designated dirt trails. Lunch is provided, picnic style with a stunning waterfall set up. Return back to the hotel for a quick check-out. Next, take a trip to Bukit Lawang and check-in upon arrival at your hotel in Bukit Lawang.Overnight at Rindu Alam or other similar Day 3: Bukit Lawang TrekkingBreakfast at hotel and continue on a jungle exploration in the National Park. Guided by a professional local ranger, set off by 08:00hours and start walking uphill through the shade of immense rubber plantations following trails in the thick shrubs. The sight of orangutan swinging through the trees is surely unforgettable, yet sightings of solitary orangutan are the result of patience, considerable investment of time and of course fortune. Take nothing but photos, leave nothing but footprints. Return to your lodge on an inflatable tube down the river rapids. Lunch is served at the lodge’s Kapal Bambu restaurant, built using natural and sustainable harvested bamboo and clay.Overnight at Rindu Alam or other similarDay 4: Bukit Lawang - Departure MedanCheck out and then return to Medan. Your assigned guide will be waiting to escort you in a chaffeured vehicle to the airport for your onward flight home with wonderful memories.