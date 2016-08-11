Welcome to Gili Islands
The lure of big tourist dollars tugs against the traditionally laid-back culture of the islands, the alternative spirit imported by Western partygoers and a buoyant green sensibility. While the outcome is uncertain, for now the Gilis retain their languorous charm (partly due to local efforts to exclude dogs and motorbikes from the islands).
Each island has its own special character. Gili Trawangan (aka Gili T) is the most cosmopolitan, with a raucous party scene and plenty of upscale dining and accommodation. Gili Air has the strongest local character and an appealing mix of buzz and bliss, while little Gili Meno is only just waking from its pre-development slumber.
Top experiences in Gili Islands
Recent articles
Gili Islands activities
Gili Island Snorkeling Day Trip
Northern Coast Gili Islands Snorkeling ItineraryOur guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8:00am then drive you to Nipah bay the nearest port through Gili islands, upon arrival at Gili Trawangan your guide and boat captain will drop you off to Gili Trawangan for wandering and enjoy Gili Trawangan atmosphere, you will have chance to discover Gili Trawangan at your own leisure time as we will be at Gili Trawangan for about 1 hour or as you desire. Gili Trawangan offers you few activities to be exploring such as cycling or seeing Gili by horse cart, knowing that those two kinds of transportation are allowed to be operating in every Gilis.Our meeting point in Gili Trawangan is at Turtle conservation house. After enjoy your time there then we will take you to Gili Meno for your first snorkeling activity from the boat at bounty reef garden. It has wide reef garden and various types of fishes and a big Pontoon wreck sunk down under 16 meters. Next visit to Gili Air for lunch and relaxing. After lunch you are welcome to explore Gili Air for a short time or enjoy your next activity of fishfeeding while snorkel. Hundreds of beauty little fish will surround you waiting for you to feed them. After enjoying all these activities we then cross Gili Air to the closest port Teluk Kodek, about 20 minutes away by boat, where the car is wait to transfer you back to your hotel. End of program
Northern Lombok Day Trip
Our guide and driver will pick you up at your hotel at 8am and drive you to Narmada Park where you can see the Replica of Rinjani Mountain which was built by Balinese king Anak Agung in 1727. The replica of Rinjani Mountain used to be the place for the king to meditate in his old age. After visiting Narmada Park you will continue your journey to Sembalun Lawang where you can see Rinjani Mountain very close from this area. Sembalun also known as the main gate for trekking Rinjani Mountain. Along the way to Sembalun you will see a huge rice paddy field and strawberry plantation. Visit the Rinjani National Park office to get a better known about the second highest volcano mountain in Indonesia.From Sembalun you will continue your journey to Bayan to visit the oldest mosque in Lombok. From Bayan you will visit Sendang Gile waterfall which also located in Rinjani National Park area. Sendang Gile waterfall is the biggest waterfall in Lombok and from Sendang Giloe waterfall you will walk through jungle trek and cross a river to visit the second waterfall named Tiu Kelep Waterfall where you can swim in the pool.After visiting both waterfalls you will continue to visit Senaru the traditional village where the mountain tribal live and the civilization of the past century still exist as the part of the nature. After visiting the village, your driver will drive you back to your hotel and on the way back to your hotel you can stop over at Malimbu Cliff where you can stop over to take a picture of 3 Gili islands and Mount Agung Bali if the weather is clear. Arrive in your hotel to end the tour.
Boat Transfer from Bali to Gili Islands
Gili islands have become one of the best and most popular tourist destinations in Indonesia over the last years. Each island has several small resorts, usually consisting of a collection of huts for tourists, a small pool, and restaurant. Automobiles and motorized traffic are prohibited on the islands by local ordinance, so the preferred method of transportation is by foot and bicycle or the horse-drawn carriage. Diving in and around the Gilis island is also popular due to the abundance of marine life and attractive coral formations. The fast-boat transfer to the Gili islands takes place twice a day from Bali, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, both from the Padang Bai Harbour. Your transfer includes shuttle pickup and drop-off in Ubud, Kuta, Seminyak, Jimbaran, Legian, Canggu, Denpasar, and Sanur roughly 2.5 to 3.5 hours before the boat departs. The vessel is comfortable and air-conditioned with safety equipment and a capacity of 170 people.The trip from Padang Bai to the Gilis takes about 1.5-hours on the sea. You can watch entertainment from the LED TV during the transfer, and soft drinks and mineral water are for sale on board. While cruising, enjoy a beautiful sea view from the upper deck.Your ticket is for a round-trip transfer, and you must inform the tour operator of the day when you wish to return from the Gili Islands, at the check-in counter before your departure.On your return day, the boat leaves twice a day from the Gili Islands back to Padang Bai. The first boat leaves Gili Trawangan at 10:30am and from Gili Air at 11:30am. The second boat leaves Gili Trawangan at 3pm and from Gili Air at 3:30pm. Upon arrival in Padang Bai, the professional and friendly staff will escort you to your official shuttle transport for transfer back to Ubud, Sanur, Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu, or Jimbaran without any additional fee, unless your hotel is outside the shuttle service area.
PADI Discover Scuba Diving at Gili Air
Experience one pool session and one open water dive at a maximum depth of 12 meters on this PADI course. This is your first step into the world of diving. This discover scuba diving course is a quick and easy introduction to what it takes to explore the underwater world. No prior experience with scuba diving is necessary, but you need to be in reasonable physical health. You will learn the basic safety guidelines and skills needed to dive under the direct supervision of one of the PADI Professionals. Before going for an open water dive, you’ll practice a few more skills in the pool to prepare for your adventure. Your instructor will go over the scuba diving equipment with you and show you how easy it is to move around underwater with your gear. Learn to breath underwater. Learn key skills that you’ll use during every scuba dive. Have fun swimming around and exploring the Gili’s underwater world. The objective is to ensure your safety whilst having a great scuba diving experience on Gili Air. All scuba dives are guided by experienced English, French, German & Indonesian speaking PADI professionals. Your dive guides have an extensive knowledge of the Gili’s dive sites and safety procedures. Groups are limited to 4 divers per dive guide. Choice of the dive site depends on daily weather and sea conditions (currents, visibility, waves) which means that last minute changes can happen without prior notice.
4-Day PADI Open Water Course at Gili Air
Your experienced international team of PADI instructors offers the highest level of teaching and lets you learn at your own pace.During your pool sessions, you will get familiar with your equipment, get familiar with breathing underwater and learn basic scuba skills. In the theory sessions, you’ll learn more about diving techniques, risks, and basic principles of scuba diving. Finally, you will use your newly acquired skills while exploring the underwater world of the Gili islands.You will wear basic scuba gear that includes a wetsuit, mask/snorkel, boots/fins, a buoyancy control jacket that also carries your scuba tank, a regulator to breathe from and a gauge to monitor depth and air supply.
PADI Advanced Open Water Course
You’ll plan your learning path with your instructor by choosing from a long list of Adventure Dives once you arrive on Gili Air. There are two required dives – Deep and Underwater Navigation – and you choose the other three, for a total of five dives. During the Deep Adventure Dive, you learn how to plan dives to deal with the physiological effects and challenges of deeper scuba diving. The Underwater Navigation Adventure Dive refines your compass navigation skills and helps you better navigate using kick-cycles, visual landmarks and time. Each Adventure Dive may credit toward the first dive of the corresponding PADI Specialty Diver Course: The other knowledge and skills you get vary with your interest and the adventures you have – photography, buoyancy control, fish identification, exploring wrecks, night dive and many more. An extra cost may be applied for some specific adventure dives such as Nitrox, Sidemount, Shark conservation, and Self reliant. Please note that we cannot guarantee that all adventure dives will be available at the time of your course. You will wear the basic scuba gear that includes a wetsuit, mask & snorkel, boots & fins, a buoyancy control jacket that also carries your scuba tank, a regulator to breathe from and a gauge to monitor depth and air supply. You will also use a compass.