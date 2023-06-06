Gili Trawangan

Gili Trawangan is a tropical playground of global renown, ranking alongside Bali and Borobudur as one of Indonesia's top destinations. Trawangan's heaving main drag, busy with bikes, cidomos and mobs of swimwear-clad visitors, can surprise those expecting a languid island retreat. Instead, a bustling string of lounge bars, hip guesthouses, ambitious restaurants, convenience stores and dive schools clamors for attention.

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Gili Trawangan

    The largest of the three mosques on Gili T had some lavish details that showed the wealth that tourism had brought to the island before it was badly…

  • Lookout

    Lookout

    Gili Trawangan

    See the spectacular sights from the only hill in the Gilis. During the August 2018 Lombok earthquake, more than a thousand tourists and locals slept atop…

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Gili Trawangan

    A landmark useful for directions near the cross-island road (Jl Villa Kelapa).

