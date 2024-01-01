Mosque

Gili Trawangan

The largest of the three mosques on Gili T had some lavish details that showed the wealth that tourism had brought to the island before it was badly battered in the 2018 earthquakes. Just one minaret was left standing. Photos of another that fell across an alleyway became a classic news image of the post-earthquake damage here.

