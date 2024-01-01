The largest of the three mosques on Gili T had some lavish details that showed the wealth that tourism had brought to the island before it was badly battered in the 2018 earthquakes. Just one minaret was left standing. Photos of another that fell across an alleyway became a classic news image of the post-earthquake damage here.
Mosque
Gili Trawangan
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.3 MILES
One of the holiest temple complexes on the island (it and Pura Besakih are the most important in east Bali), this group of seven temples has a spectacular…
18.13 MILES
Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
25.95 MILES
Lording it over the northern half of Lombok, Gunung Rinjani (3726m) is Indonesia's second-tallest volcano. It's an astonishing peak, and sacred to Hindus…
24.85 MILES
This spectacular set of falls is a 20-minute walk from Senaru via a lovely forest and hillside trail. The hardy make for the creek, edge close and then…
25.21 MILES
A further 50 minutes or so uphill from the popular Air Terjun Sindang Gila is this waterfall with a swimming hole. The track is steep and guides are…
8.9 MILES
This pleasant, little-visited nature reserve is ideal for escaping the tourist bustle of Senggigi and indulging in a few hours of strolling in the…
11.01 MILES
It’s not the grandest, but Pura Batu Bolong is Lombok’s most appealing Hindu temple and is particularly lovely at sunset. Join ever-welcoming members of…
29.9 MILES
The main residence in this palace compound is known as the Maskerdam (Amsterdam) because it was built by the Dutch as a reward for the Karangasem kingdom…
Nearby Gili Trawangan attractions
0.53 MILES
See the spectacular sights from the only hill in the Gilis. During the August 2018 Lombok earthquake, more than a thousand tourists and locals slept atop…
1.05 MILES
A landmark useful for directions near the cross-island road (Jl Villa Kelapa).
3. Taman Wisata Alam Kerandangan
8.9 MILES
This pleasant, little-visited nature reserve is ideal for escaping the tourist bustle of Senggigi and indulging in a few hours of strolling in the…
10.04 MILES
A useful landmark in the heart of Senggigi, although not especially notable otherwise.
11.01 MILES
It’s not the grandest, but Pura Batu Bolong is Lombok’s most appealing Hindu temple and is particularly lovely at sunset. Join ever-welcoming members of…
6. Islamic Center Nusa Tenggara Barat
16.32 MILES
Opened in 2016, and superficially damaged in the 2018 quakes, this towering green-and-gold mosque is the most striking building in Lombok, with fabulous…
17.39 MILES
Built in 1744, this palace includes the former king’s family temple, which is a pilgrimage site for Lombok’s Hindus on 24 December. In 1894 it was the…
17.42 MILES
Pura Meru is the largest and second-most important Hindu temple on Lombok. Built in 1720, it’s dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva…