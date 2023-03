One of the holiest temple complexes on the island (it and Pura Besakih are the most important in east Bali), this group of seven temples has a spectacular setting on the steep slope of Gunung Lempuyang, 10km northeast of Tirta Gangga.

From the car park, jeeps transport visitors up the steep road and to the security entrance for 20,000Rp per person; the same charge applies for the return trip.