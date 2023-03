The main residence in this palace compound is known as the Maskerdam (Amsterdam) because it was built by the Dutch as a reward for the Karangasem kingdom’s acquiescence to Dutch rule. Looking considerably worse for wear these days (the Maskerdam has been uninhabited since 1966, when the last raja died), the compound also has an ornately decorated pavilion once used for royal tooth-filing ceremonies, and a large pond with a floating pavilion.